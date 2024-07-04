July 04, 2024 at 02:32 am EDT

(Reuters) - Marston's has appointed Kenneth Lever as an independent non-executive chair with effect from July 8, the British pub group said on Thursday.

Lever, currently non-executive chair at data company Cirata and senior independent director at investment trust Rockwood Strategic , succeeds William Rucker.

Marston's said Lever has held a number of senior executive and non-executive positions at UK-listed firms across multiple sectors including retail, manufacturing, construction, software and business services.

