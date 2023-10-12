Cirata plc
("Cirata" or the "Company")
Q3 Trading Update and Outlook
The Management team at Cirata will report its Q3 Trading update and outlook on 18 October at 7 am.
There will be an accompanying video presentation. Please register for access to the presentation through the following link:
https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/651ebb3ae35d2541f491bbe2
