November 21, 2023 at 07:32 am EST

Cirata PLC - Sheffield, England-based data analysis platform, formerly known as WANdisco - Vice President of Investor Relations Daniel Hayes buys 150,000 at average 52.18 pence, worth GBP78,270, on Monday. Now has 353,000 shares, a 0.3% stake.

Current stock price: 56.60 pence, up 3.7% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 91%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.