(Alliance News) - Cirata PLC on Thursday said it has made Interim Chair Ken Lever permanent with immediate effect.

The Sheffield, England-based data analysis platform, formerly known as WANdisco, had first appointed Lever as interim chair in March last year to provide "leadership and direction to the board during a period of great instability."

This came after Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer David Richards and Chief Financial Officer Erik Miller had decided to step down, amid an investigation by FRP Advisory into fraudulent sales orders.

Cirata almost collapsed in 2023 following the discovery of illegitimate purchase orders. As part of its effort to move on, WANdisco changed its name to Cirata in early October.

During his term as interim chair, the firm said Lever has "overseen a restructure of the board, a transformation of the governance structures of the company, a raise of vital equity capital and the appointment of a world class executive team."

Lever said: " I am pleased to accept the role as chair of the board. Since my interim appointment, everyone inside the company has put in a huge amount of work to turn around the business. Looking forward, the board and executive team remain focused on the next important phase of Cirata's recovery as we build for growth in 2024 and beyond".

Shares in Cirata were up 3.3% at 72.80 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

