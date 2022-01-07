Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Circa Enterprises Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTO   CA17253G1028

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC.

(CTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Circa Enterprises : Announces the Adoption of a Dividend Policy, Declaration of a Cash Dividend and Grant of Stock Options

01/07/2022 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 10, 2021

For Immediate Release

News Release

Circa Announces the Adoption of a Dividend Policy,

Declaration of a Cash Dividend and

Grant of Stock Options

Calgary, AB - Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO-TSXV) (the "Company" or "Circa"), a manufacturer of equipment for the telecommunication, electrical utility, and construction industries, announced today that it has adopted a Regular Dividend Policy and granted stock options.

DIVIDEND POLICY AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

Circa expects to declare future dividends semi-annually in the amount of $0.03 per Common Share (which on an annualized basis would amount to $0.06 per Common Share), and has determined that this anticipated level of semi-annual dividend is appropriate based on the Company's current financial performance, liquidity and outlook.

In line with the adoption of the dividend policy, the Board of Directors has declared an initial cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common shares payable January 19, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business January 5, 2022. The Dividend is deemed to be an eligible dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

The Company additionally announced today that it has granted a total of 225,000 stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Of these stock options, 145,000 were granted to directors and officers of Circa. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange as at the close of trading on December 9, 2021. One third of these options will vest on the anniversary from the date of the grant over each of the next three years.

Circa Enterprises Inc. is a public company with operations in Alberta and Ontario. The outstanding common shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. are listed and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol CTO. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Mr. Cory Tamagi

President and CEO

Circa Enterprises Inc.

(403) 258-2011

Mrs. Angela Hulshof VP Finance and CFO Circa Enterprises Inc. (403) 258-2011

E-Mail: investor@circaent.com

Website: www.circaent.com

Disclaimer

Circa Enterprises Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 16:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC.
11:28aCIRCA ENTERPRISES : Announces the Adoption of a Dividend Policy, Declaration of a Cash Div..
PU
2021Circa Enterprises Inc. Declares an Initial Cash Dividend, Payable on January 19, 2022
CI
2021CIRCA ENTERPRISES : Reports Sales and Operating results for the Third Quarter Ended Septem..
PU
2021Circa Enterprises Reports Q3 EPS of $0.05
MT
2021Circa Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021Circa Reports Sales and Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
NE
2021Circa Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2021CIRCA ENTERPRISES : Closes Purchase of Westronic
MT
2021Circa Completes Acquisition of Westronic
NE
2021Circa Enterprises Inc. completed the acquisition of Westronic, In.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29,7 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2020 1,67 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
Net Debt 2020 4,71 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,94x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 10,0 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
Circa Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cory Tamagi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angie Hulshof Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Robert Bruce Johnston Independent Director
Peter C. Bourgeois Independent Director
Warren J. White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC.0.00%10
ATLAS COPCO AB2.05%81 011
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.89%41 656
FANUC CORPORATION1.11%40 849
SANDVIK AB2.93%35 707
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.19%35 695