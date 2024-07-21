Circa : Increase of required capital to finance Circa activities up to end 2026
July 21, 2024 at 12:45 pm EDT
Share
Circa Group AS - Increase of required capital to finance Circa activities up to end 2026
21 Jul 2024 18:15 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
Circa Group AS
Oslo, Norway- 21 July 2024 - Circa Group AS (ticker: CIRCA) has previously
reported that the company requires approximately EUR 40 million in new capital
to cover remaining capex and opex related to the construction and commissioning
of the Resolute™ plant in North-East France to end 2025.
The current management has, following further developments in the project and
the company's business plan, reached the conclusion that the total need of
additional capital is approximately EUR 60 million to cover the total estimated
cost of completing the ReSolute™ project and other Circa Group costs up to end
2026.
The company's management team and board of directors are diligently continuing
their efforts to raise the needed additional funding to complete the project and
will provide updates on the process in due time.
About Circa
Established in 2006, Circa Group converts sustainable, non-food biomass into
advanced bio-based chemicals with its proprietary Furacell™ process. Its
developing product portfolio includes flavours, biopolymers, and bio-solvents
including Cyrene™. By creating renewable chemicals from cellulose, Circa is
extracting value from non-food biomass and addressing a gap in the market by
providing bio-based, less carbon intensive alternatives, contributing to a more
circular economy. https://circa-group.com
This announcement was published by Jens Even Højlund Pedersen, General Counsel,
on 21 July 2024.
Investor Contact
Erik Berger
CFO
Circa Group AS
Erik.berger@circa-group.com
Tel: +47 908 55 033
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
623908_240721 Circa Group AS - Press release - Increase of required capital until end 2026.pdf
Source
Circa Group AS
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
CIRCA GROUP AS
ISIN
NO0010917594
Symbol
CIRCA
Market
Euronext Growth
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Circa Group AS published this content on
21 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 July 2024 16:44:07 UTC.
Circa Group AS is a Norway-based renewable chemicals company. The Company converts biomass into advanced bio-based chemicals using its proprietary Furacell process. The product portfolio is under development, and includes flavorings, biopolymers and bio-solvents such as Cyrene, an alternative to traditional polar aprotic solvents, which is produced in one step from platform biomolecule levoglucosenone. Cyrene, derived from Levoglucosenone (LGO), is greener, safer and often performs better than traditional toxic solvents used in paints, coatings, battery and textile applications as well as many more industrial processes. Circa Group AS has several subsidiaries, including Circa Sustainable Chemicals Pty Ltd, Circa Sustainable Chemicals SAS, Circa Sustainable Chemicals BV and Circa Group Pty. Ltd.