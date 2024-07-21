Circa Group AS - Increase of required capital to finance Circa activities up to end 2026

Oslo, Norway- 21 July 2024 - Circa Group AS (ticker: CIRCA) has previously

reported that the company requires approximately EUR 40 million in new capital

to cover remaining capex and opex related to the construction and commissioning

of the Resolute™ plant in North-East France to end 2025.



The current management has, following further developments in the project and

the company's business plan, reached the conclusion that the total need of

additional capital is approximately EUR 60 million to cover the total estimated

cost of completing the ReSolute™ project and other Circa Group costs up to end

2026.



The company's management team and board of directors are diligently continuing

their efforts to raise the needed additional funding to complete the project and

will provide updates on the process in due time.



About Circa

Established in 2006, Circa Group converts sustainable, non-food biomass into

advanced bio-based chemicals with its proprietary Furacell™ process. Its

developing product portfolio includes flavours, biopolymers, and bio-solvents

including Cyrene™. By creating renewable chemicals from cellulose, Circa is

extracting value from non-food biomass and addressing a gap in the market by

providing bio-based, less carbon intensive alternatives, contributing to a more

circular economy. https://circa-group.com



This announcement was published by Jens Even Højlund Pedersen, General Counsel,

on 21 July 2024.



Investor Contact

Erik Berger

CFO

Circa Group AS

Erik.berger@circa-group.com

Tel: +47 908 55 033





