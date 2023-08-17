This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Circa Group AS (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company or any other entity or to engage in any other transaction and does not include such information as would normally appear if it was an offer under any relevant securities laws and regulations. The Presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive and statements made herein are not investment, tax, accounting or legal advice.

The information and opinions contained in this Presentation may not have been independently verified, are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to amendment, revision and completion without notice. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this Presentation. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made by the Company, its advisers or representatives, or their respective officers, employees or agents as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness or reasonableness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The Company, its advisers or representatives, or their respective officers, employees and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability which may be based on this Presentation and any errors therein or omissions there from.

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Group and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", "will", "should", "may", "continue" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements are solely opinions and forecasts, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity of the Group or the industry to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this Presentation by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place any undue importance on any forward-looking statement.

The distribution of this Presentation may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this Presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such jurisdiction.

This Presentation does not constitute or form any part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or an invitation or solicitation or recommendation to purchase, or subscribe for or underwrite or otherwise acquire any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction and does not constitute or form part of a prospectus. No part of this presentation should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities or has undertaken any action to make an offer of securities to the public requiring the publication of an offering prospectus, in any member state of the European Economic Area.

This Presentation is updated as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update this Presentation or any information. The information contained in this Presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect developments that may occur after the date of this Presentation.

This Presentation is subject to Norwegian law, and any dispute arising in respect of this Presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdictions of Norwegian courts.