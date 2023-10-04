Issuer name: Circio Holding ASA

Ex. date: 4 October 2023

Type of corporate action: reverse share split

Other information: reverse split ratio - thirty (30) old shares give one (1) new share

New par value per share: NOK 0.6

New ISIN: NO0013033795

New number of shares outstanding: 7,163,743

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of theContinuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO

Phone: +47 413 33 536

Email: erik.wiklund@circio.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@circio.com