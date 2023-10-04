- Issuer name: Circio Holding ASA
- Ex. date: 4 October 2023
- Type of corporate action: reverse share split
- Other information: reverse split ratio - thirty (30) old shares give one (1) new share
- New par value per share: NOK 0.6
- New ISIN: NO0013033795
- New number of shares outstanding: 7,163,743
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of theContinuing Obligations.
For further information, please contact:
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO
Phone: +47 413 33 536
Email: erik.wiklund@circio.com
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@circio.com
Disclaimer
Circio Holding ASA published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 05:03:07 UTC.