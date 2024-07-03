03 Jul 2024 15:57 CEST
CircioHolding ASA
Oslo, 3 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by
Circio Holding ASA (the "Company") on 24 June 2024, regarding the commencement
of the subscription period for the rights issue (the "Rights Issue") and the
receipt of subscription rights in the Rights Issue by certain primary insiders
and close associates.
Diane Mellett, a member of the board of directors, has on 3 July 2024 exercised
7,973 subscription rights, thus entitling her to be allocated 7,973 offer shares
in the Rights Issue. In addition, Diane Mellett has subscribed for 100,027 offer
shares without subscription rights, thereby subscribing for a total of 108,000
offer shares at the subscription price in the Rights Issue, i.e., NOK 2.50 per
offer share, and to be allocated a corresponding number in warrants without
additional consideration, subject to allocation by the board of directors and
the completion of the Rights Issue.
Please see the attached notifications of trade for information regarding the
subscription rights exercised by primary insiders in the Rights Issue.
Further, a correction is made to the stock exchange announcement made on 28 June
2024 relating to the exercise of subscription rights in the rights issue by
primary insiders. It was informed that Ola Melin, Chief Operation Officer, had
exercised 3,241 subscription rights, thus entitling him to be allocated 3,241
offer shares in the Rights Issue. However, the correct information is that he
did not exercise any of his subscription rights, and thus subscribed for 40,000
offer shares without subscription rights, subject to allocation by the board of
directors and the completion of the Rights Issue.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article
19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO
Phone: +47 413 33 536
Email: erik.wiklund@circio.com
Lubor Gaal, CFO
Phone: +34 683343811
Email: lubor.gaal@circio.com
About Circio
Building next generation RNA therapeutics
Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company developing novel circular RNA gene
therapies and immunotherapy medicines.
Circio has established a unique circular RNA (circRNA) platform for genetic
medicine. The proprietary circVec technology is based on a modular genetic
cassette design for efficient biogenesis of multifunctional circRNA from DNA and
viral vectors, which can be deployed in multiple disease settings. The circVec
platform has demonstrated enhanced and more durable protein expression than
classic mRNA vector systems, and has the potential to become the new gold
-standard for DNA and virus-based therapeutics in the future. The circRNA R&D
activities are being conducted by the wholly owned subsidiary Circio AB based at
the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
In addition, Circio is developing a cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver
mutations. TG01 is currently being tested in three clinical trials: RAS-mutated
pancreatic cancer and lung and non-resectable pancreatic cancer in US, and
multiple myeloma in Norway. These studies are being run through academic
collaborative networks, supported by prestigious research grants from Innovation
Norway and the Norwegian Research Council, creating read-outs and future
optionality for the program at low cost to Circio.
