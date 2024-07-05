Circio Holding ASA - Exercise of subscription rights in the rights issue by primary insiders

Oslo, 5 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by

Circio Holding ASA (the "Company") on 24 June 2024, regarding the commencement

of the subscription period for the rights issue (the "Rights Issue") and the

receipt of subscription rights in the Rights Issue by certain primary insiders

and close associates.



Damian Marron, Chairman of the board of directors, has on 5 July 2024 exercised

3,604 subscription rights, thus entitling him to be allocated 3,604 offer shares

in the Rights Issue. In addition, Damian Marron has subscribed for 140,000 offer

shares without subscription rights, thereby subscribing for a total of 143,604

offer shares at the subscription price in the Rights Issue, i.e., NOK 2.50 per

offer share, and to be allocated a corresponding number in warrants without

additional consideration, subject to allocation by the board of directors and

the completion of the Rights Issue.



Please see the attached notifications of trade for information regarding the

subscription rights exercised by primary insiders in the Rights Issue.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article

19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian

Securities Trading Act.



For further information, please contact:

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO

Phone: +47 413 33 536

Email: erik.wiklund@circio.com



Lubor Gaal, CFO

Phone: +34 683343811

Email: lubor.gaal@circio.com



About Circio



Building next generation RNA therapeutics



Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company developing novel circular RNA gene

therapies and immunotherapy medicines.



Circio has established a unique circular RNA (circRNA) platform for genetic

medicine. The proprietary circVec technology is based on a modular genetic

cassette design for efficient biogenesis of multifunctional circRNA from DNA and

viral vectors, which can be deployed in multiple disease settings. The circVec

platform has demonstrated enhanced and more durable protein expression than

classic mRNA vector systems, and has the potential to become the new gold

-standard for DNA and virus-based therapeutics in the future. The circRNA R&D

activities are being conducted by the wholly owned subsidiary Circio AB based at

the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.



In addition, Circio is developing a cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver

mutations. TG01 is currently being tested in three clinical trials: RAS-mutated

pancreatic cancer and lung and non-resectable pancreatic cancer in US, and

multiple myeloma in Norway. These studies are being run through academic

collaborative networks, supported by prestigious research grants from Innovation

Norway and the Norwegian Research Council, creating read-outs and future

optionality for the program at low cost to Circio.





More information:

