Oslo, 5 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Circio Holding ASA (the "Company") on 24 June 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period for the rights issue (the "Rights Issue") and the receipt of subscription rights in the Rights Issue by certain primary insiders and close associates.

Damian Marron, Chairman of the board of directors, has on 5 July 2024 exercised 3,604 subscription rights, thus entitling him to be allocated 3,604 offer shares in the Rights Issue. In addition, Damian Marron has subscribed for 140,000 offer shares without subscription rights, thereby subscribing for a total of 143,604 offer shares at the subscription price in the Rights Issue, i.e., NOK 2.50 per offer share, and to be allocated a corresponding number in warrants without additional consideration, subject to allocation by the board of directors and the completion of the Rights Issue.

Please see the attached notifications of trade for information regarding the subscription rights exercised by primary insiders in the Rights Issue.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO

Phone: +47 413 33 536

Email: erik.wiklund@circio.com Lubor Gaal, CFO

Phone: +34 683343811

Email: lubor.gaal@circio.com

About Circio

Building next generation RNA therapeutics

Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company developing novel circular RNA gene therapies and immunotherapy medicines.

Circio has established a unique circular RNA (circRNA) platform for genetic medicine. The proprietary circVec technology is based on a modular genetic cassette design for efficient biogenesis of multifunctional circRNA from DNA and viral vectors, which can be deployed in multiple disease settings. The circVec platform has demonstrated enhanced and more durable protein expression than classic mRNA vector systems, and has the potential to become the new gold-standard for DNA and virus-based therapeutics in the future. The circRNA R&D activities are being conducted by the wholly owned subsidiary Circio AB based at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

In addition, Circio is developing a cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver mutations. TG01 is currently being tested in three clinical trials: RAS-mutated pancreatic cancer and lung and non-resectable pancreatic cancer in US, and multiple myeloma in Norway. These studies are being run through academic collaborative networks, supported by prestigious research grants from Innovation Norway and the Norwegian Research Council, creating read-outs and future optionality for the program at low cost to Circio.