Reference is made to Circio Holding ASA's (the "Company") stock exchange announcement on 9 March 2023, in which the Company announced that it had requested Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC ("Atlas") to subscribe and pay for the first tranche of convertible bonds under the Investment Agreement entered into between Atlas and the Company, consisting of 75 convertible bonds.

Atlas has today, by a notice of conversion issued to Nordic Trustee AS, requested conversion of convertible bonds with a nominal value of NOK 500,000 which, pursuant to the bond terms, are convertible into 77,097 new shares in the Company at a conversion price of NOK 6.4853.

The Company's share capital will accordingly be increased by NOK 46,258.20 by the issuance of 77,097 new shares upon completion of the conversion by registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). Following the conversion, the Company's total share capital will be NOK 4,391,770.20, divided into 7,319,617 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.60.