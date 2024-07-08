NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, 8 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Circio Holding ASA (the "Company") on 19 June 2024 regarding the general meeting's approval of a rights issue of between 3,658,000 new shares to 20,732,010 new shares in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK 2.50 per share (the "Offer Shares") (the "Rights Issue"). In addition, the subscribers in the Rights Issue will be allocated one warrant for every Offer Share allocated to them and paid by them in the Rights Issue (the "Warrants") without additional consideration.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue expired today, on 8 July 2024 at 16:30 hours (CEST).

The preliminary results indicate that the Company has received subscriptions for a number of Offer Shares which entail gross proceeds of approximately NOK 17.8 million from the Rights Issue. The remaining amount up to the secured minimum financing of NOK 19.395 million, will be covered through the subscription of additional convertible bonds as part of Atlas' commitment to the Rights Issue (the "CB Commitment").

Further, Atlas has undertaken to finance the Company's remaining financial needs until end of June 2025, up to a monthly cash requirement of NOK 4 million (the "Financing Commitment"), complementing the proceeds from the Rights Issue including proceeds from investors' exercise of the Warrants in December 2024. In addition, as a related transaction to the Rights Issue, Atlas shall settle NOK 15 million of the amount owed to Atlas under the Investment Agreement and Bond Terms by the issuance of new shares at the subscription price in the Rights Issue (the "Conversion").

The final allocation of the new shares will take place tomorrow, on 9 July 2024, in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the Company's securities note approved on 18 June 2024 (the "Securities Note" and together with a registration document supplement and summary, approved on 18 June 2024, and a registration document approved on 28 September 2023 and a registration document supplement approved on 8 March 2024 comprises the "Prospectus"). The final result of the Rights Issue will be published shortly thereafter, and letters regarding allocation of new shares and the corresponding subscription amount to be paid by each subscriber, are expected to be distributed during the course of tomorrow, on 9 July 2024.

The payment date for the new shares is 10 July 2024.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Mats Hermansen, VP Finance at Circio Holding ASA, at the date and time as set out above.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO

Phone: +47 413 33 536

Email: erik.wiklund@circio.com Lubor Gaal, CFO

Phone: +34 683343811

Email: lubor.gaal@circio.com

About Circio

Building next generation RNA therapeutics

Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company developing novel circular RNA gene therapies and immunotherapy medicines.

Circio has established a unique circular RNA (circRNA) platform for genetic medicine. The proprietary circVec technology is based on a modular genetic cassette design for efficient biogenesis of multifunctional circRNA from DNA and viral vectors, which can be deployed in multiple disease settings. The circVec platform has demonstrated enhanced and more durable protein expression than classic mRNA vector systems, and has the potential to become the new gold-standard for DNA and virus-based therapeutics in the future. The circRNA R&D activities are being conducted by the wholly owned subsidiary Circio AB based at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

In addition, Circio is developing a cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver mutations. TG01 is currently being tested in three clinical trials: RAS-mutated pancreatic cancer and lung and non-resectable pancreatic cancer in US, and multiple myeloma in Norway. These studies are being run through academic collaborative networks, supported by prestigious research grants from Innovation Norway and the Norwegian Research Council, creating read-outs and future optionality for the program at low cost to Circio.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements of Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations.

***

- IMPORTANT INFORMATION -

This announcement is not and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

Any offering of the securities referred to in this announcement will be made by means of a prospectus (the "Prospectus") which will be prepared and which is subject to the approval by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended) as implemented in any EEA Member State (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the Prospectus. Copies of the Prospectus is made available on the Company's website.

In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). These materials are directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons.

Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

This document is not for publication or distribution in, directly or indirectly, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful, and it does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America.

Redeye AB is acting as manager (the "Manager") for the Company in connection with the Rights Issue and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Rights Issue or any transaction or arrangement referred to in this announcement.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "should", "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. This announcement is made by and is the responsibility of, the Company. Neither the Manager nor any of its affiliates makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this announcement and none of them accepts any responsibility for the contents of this announcement or any matters referred to herein.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities of the Company. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Neither the Manager nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability arising from the use of this announcement.