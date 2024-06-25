Circio´s leading position in circular RNA therapeutics highlighted by broad recent coverage in international life science industry media

· Circio´s position as a pioneering player in the rapidly emerging circular RNA

field is being recognized in the industry

· Five articles and interviews have recently been published in widely read EU

and US life science publications with a combined readership of over 3 million

· Additional high-profile interviews are expected to generate further coverage

in the coming months



Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2024 - Circio Holding ASA (OSE: CRNA), a biotechnology

company developing next generation circular RNA vector technology for gene

therapy, today announces that it has initiated a systematic strategy to raise

its international profile, and increase the awareness of the therapeutic

potential of circular RNA (circRNA), across key life science stakeholders,

including investors, pharma partners, grant providers, regulators and key

international journalists. To date, this effort has generated numerous meetings

and interviews, and resulted in five recently published articles in life science

industry media. These publications have a combined biopharma readership of over

three million.



The five articles cover both circular RNA in general and Circio specifically:



Harnessing the Therapeutic Potential of Circular

RNA (https://www.technologynetworks.com/biopharma/blog/harnessing-the

-therapeutic-potential-of-circular-rna-385597)



[Technology Networks, 10 April 2024]



Circio mulls acquiring players with drug delivery or gene therapy vector

technology - CEO (https://info.mergermarket.com/)



[MergerMarket, 1 May 2024]



Circular RNA: Vaccines, therapeutics and biomarkers could be

revolutionised (https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/features/circrna-vaccines

-therapeutics-biomarkers-revolutionised/)



[Clinical Trials Arena, a GlobalData publication 15 May 2024]



Enhancing gene therapy with

Circio (https://www.drugtargetreview.com/article/149439/enhancing-gene-therapy

-with-circio/)



[Drug Target Review, 22 May 2024]



The therapeutic potential of circular

RNA (https://www.mednous.com/system/files/2024

-05/CircularRNA%20Erik%20D%20Wiklund%20May%202024.pdf)



[Mednous, 22 May 2024]



The initiative to raise Circio´s profile and circular RNA awareness was taken

following the generation of in vivo proof-of-concept data demonstrating the

potential of Circio´s circVec vector expression system as a powerful platform to

enhance current gold-standard gene therapy. Veteran life science communication's

expert Neil Hunter is supporting Circio in these efforts through his decades of

communication experience for generating interviews and coverage in key selected

international life science titles to attract attention across the sector.



"Circio has an ambitious long-term development strategy to build the circVec

circular RNA platform into the future gold-standard expression system for gene

therapy. This could be transformative for patients with few or no therapeutic

options today," said Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio. "Over 40% of all RNA VC

investment in the past four years has been placed into circular RNA and the

first circRNA therapeutics are now being prepared for clinical entry. Circio has

worked systematically to support our position as discoverers of, and a leader

in, the rapidly expanding circRNA field. This effort is now bearing fruit

through a number of articles featuring Circio in industry media that have in

turn resulted in an increasing flow of incoming requests regarding our unique

circVec platform. This creates important visibility and validation for our

technology to support the aim of entering our first strategic partnership within

the next twelve months."



In addition to the published articles, Circio's recent press releases have been

covered broadly by industry media, including BioCentury, BioWorld, The Medicine

Maker, Pharmaceutical Technology, News Medical, Drug Discovery World, Technology

Networks, BioPharma Reporter, The Pharma Letter and Pharma Times. Circio

management have also met with journalists from STAT News, Endpoints News and

BioSpace, which have a combined readership of over 10 million life science

professionals internationally.



About Circio



Building next generation RNA therapeutics



Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company developing novel circular RNA gene

therapies and immunotherapy medicines. Circio has established a unique circular

RNA (circRNA) platform for genetic medicine. The proprietary circVec technology

is based on a modular genetic cassette design for efficient biogenesis of

multifunctional circRNA from DNA and viral vectors, which can be deployed in

multiple disease settings. The circVec platform has demonstrated enhanced and

more durable protein expression than classic mRNA vector systems and has the

potential to become the new gold-standard for DNA and virus-based therapeutics

in the future. The circRNA R&D activities are being conducted by the wholly

owned subsidiary Circio AB based at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm,

Sweden.



In addition, Circio is developing a cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver

mutations. TG01 is currently being tested in three clinical trials: RAS-mutated

pancreatic cancer and lung and non-resectable pancreatic cancer in US, and

multiple myeloma in Norway. These studies are being run through academic

collaborative networks, supported by prestigious research grants from Innovation

Norway and the Norwegian Research Council, creating read-outs and future

optionality for the program at low cost to Circio.





