25 Jun 2024 07:00 CEST
CircioHolding ASA
· Circio´s position as a pioneering player in the rapidly emerging circular RNA
field is being recognized in the industry
· Five articles and interviews have recently been published in widely read EU
and US life science publications with a combined readership of over 3 million
· Additional high-profile interviews are expected to generate further coverage
in the coming months
Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2024 - Circio Holding ASA (OSE: CRNA), a biotechnology
company developing next generation circular RNA vector technology for gene
therapy, today announces that it has initiated a systematic strategy to raise
its international profile, and increase the awareness of the therapeutic
potential of circular RNA (circRNA), across key life science stakeholders,
including investors, pharma partners, grant providers, regulators and key
international journalists. To date, this effort has generated numerous meetings
and interviews, and resulted in five recently published articles in life science
industry media. These publications have a combined biopharma readership of over
three million.
The five articles cover both circular RNA in general and Circio specifically:
Harnessing the Therapeutic Potential of Circular
RNA (https://www.technologynetworks.com/biopharma/blog/harnessing-the
-therapeutic-potential-of-circular-rna-385597)
[Technology Networks, 10 April 2024]
Circio mulls acquiring players with drug delivery or gene therapy vector
technology - CEO (https://info.mergermarket.com/)
[MergerMarket, 1 May 2024]
Circular RNA: Vaccines, therapeutics and biomarkers could be
revolutionised (https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/features/circrna-vaccines
-therapeutics-biomarkers-revolutionised/)
[Clinical Trials Arena, a GlobalData publication 15 May 2024]
Enhancing gene therapy with
Circio (https://www.drugtargetreview.com/article/149439/enhancing-gene-therapy
-with-circio/)
[Drug Target Review, 22 May 2024]
The therapeutic potential of circular
RNA (https://www.mednous.com/system/files/2024
-05/CircularRNA%20Erik%20D%20Wiklund%20May%202024.pdf)
[Mednous, 22 May 2024]
The initiative to raise Circio´s profile and circular RNA awareness was taken
following the generation of in vivo proof-of-concept data demonstrating the
potential of Circio´s circVec vector expression system as a powerful platform to
enhance current gold-standard gene therapy. Veteran life science communication's
expert Neil Hunter is supporting Circio in these efforts through his decades of
communication experience for generating interviews and coverage in key selected
international life science titles to attract attention across the sector.
"Circio has an ambitious long-term development strategy to build the circVec
circular RNA platform into the future gold-standard expression system for gene
therapy. This could be transformative for patients with few or no therapeutic
options today," said Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio. "Over 40% of all RNA VC
investment in the past four years has been placed into circular RNA and the
first circRNA therapeutics are now being prepared for clinical entry. Circio has
worked systematically to support our position as discoverers of, and a leader
in, the rapidly expanding circRNA field. This effort is now bearing fruit
through a number of articles featuring Circio in industry media that have in
turn resulted in an increasing flow of incoming requests regarding our unique
circVec platform. This creates important visibility and validation for our
technology to support the aim of entering our first strategic partnership within
the next twelve months."
In addition to the published articles, Circio's recent press releases have been
covered broadly by industry media, including BioCentury, BioWorld, The Medicine
Maker, Pharmaceutical Technology, News Medical, Drug Discovery World, Technology
Networks, BioPharma Reporter, The Pharma Letter and Pharma Times. Circio
management have also met with journalists from STAT News, Endpoints News and
BioSpace, which have a combined readership of over 10 million life science
professionals internationally.
For further information, please contact:
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO
Phone: +47 413 33 536
Email: erik.wiklund@circio.com
Lubor Gaal, CFO
Phone: +34 683343811
Email: lubor.gaal@circio.com
Neil Hunter, Hunter PR
Phone: +44 7821 255568
Email: neiljameshunter@gmail.com
About Circio
Building next generation RNA therapeutics
Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company developing novel circular RNA gene
therapies and immunotherapy medicines. Circio has established a unique circular
RNA (circRNA) platform for genetic medicine. The proprietary circVec technology
is based on a modular genetic cassette design for efficient biogenesis of
multifunctional circRNA from DNA and viral vectors, which can be deployed in
multiple disease settings. The circVec platform has demonstrated enhanced and
more durable protein expression than classic mRNA vector systems and has the
potential to become the new gold-standard for DNA and virus-based therapeutics
in the future. The circRNA R&D activities are being conducted by the wholly
owned subsidiary Circio AB based at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm,
Sweden.
In addition, Circio is developing a cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver
mutations. TG01 is currently being tested in three clinical trials: RAS-mutated
pancreatic cancer and lung and non-resectable pancreatic cancer in US, and
multiple myeloma in Norway. These studies are being run through academic
collaborative networks, supported by prestigious research grants from Innovation
Norway and the Norwegian Research Council, creating read-outs and future
optionality for the program at low cost to Circio.
More information:
