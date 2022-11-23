Advanced search
    CRC   JE00BYP0CK63

CIRCLE PROPERTY PLC

(CRC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:44 2022-11-23 am EST
216.90 GBX   +1.83%
08:26aCircle Property sells Birmingham building for 16% below book value
AN
08/22Circle Property To Sell UK Properties For $30 Million
MT
08/17Circle Property Plc Announces Final Dividend, Payable on August 22, 2022
CI
Circle Property sells Birmingham building for 16% below book value

11/23/2022 | 08:26am EST
(Alliance News) - Circle Property PLC on Wednesday said it has exchanged contracts to sell Somerset House in Birmingham for GBP15.2 million.

Circle Property is a London-based buyer, developer and manager of regional office assets in the UK.

Somerset House, a refurbished city centre, mixed use property, has been sold to Somerset Land & Property Ltd.

Circle Property noted that Somerset House comprises 38,805 square foot of office space let to BE Group Ltd and 10,956 square foot of leisure accommodation let to Las Iguanas Ltd and Camerons Brewery Ltd, with two leases of around 13 years to expiry and total rent passing of about GBP1.2 million per year.

It was acquired Circle Property in January 2016 for GBP7.8 million. The sale price therefore represents a nearly 100% uplift on the initial purchase price, but a 16% decrease on the building's March 31 valuation of GBP18.1 million.

The net proceeds from disposals, following completion, will be held as company cash. The board expects that a minimum of two returns of capital will be made to shareholders, the first of which is expected by March 2023.

The sale of the property is expected to be complete by the end of February, 2023.

Shares in Circle Property were up 1.8% to 216.90 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) 0.98% 72.1 Delayed Quote.-46.11%
CIRCLE PROPERTY PLC 1.83% 216.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 6,75 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
Net income 2022 3,18 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,2 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,1%
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Arnold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian James Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Phillip Olins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Michael James Wills Farrow Independent Non-Executive Director
James Daryl Hambro Independent Non-Executive Director
