Circle Property to hold meeting for capital return

Circle Property PLC - London-based buyer, developer and manager of regional office assets in UK - Plans to return capital to shareholders through the issue and redemption of B shares. Expects that the first return of capital will take place in March for a minimum of GBP30 million and up to approximately GBP46 million. Believes that this is one of the fairest and most efficient ways of returning cash. Notes that the return is subject to resolutions at its extraordinary general meeting on February 15. Plans to reduce its capital to GBP4.1 million from GBP44.1 million by cancelling and extinguishing capital to the extent of GBP1.36.

Current stock price: 219.10 pence

12-month change: up 5.3%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

