    CRC   JE00BYP0CK63

CIRCLE PROPERTY PLC

(CRC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-01-20 am EST
220.00 GBX   +1.38%
03:08pCircle Property to hold meeting for capital return
AN
12:43pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% After Strong Start to Year
DJ
08:25aAstraZeneca Might Potentially Lose Billions in 2023
DJ
Circle Property to hold meeting for capital return

01/20/2023 | 03:08pm EST
Circle Property PLC - London-based buyer, developer and manager of regional office assets in UK - Plans to return capital to shareholders through the issue and redemption of B shares. Expects that the first return of capital will take place in March for a minimum of GBP30 million and up to approximately GBP46 million. Believes that this is one of the fairest and most efficient ways of returning cash. Notes that the return is subject to resolutions at its extraordinary general meeting on February 15. Plans to reduce its capital to GBP4.1 million from GBP44.1 million by cancelling and extinguishing capital to the extent of GBP1.36.

Current stock price: 219.10 pence

12-month change: up 5.3%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3,62 M 4,49 M 4,49 M
Net income 2023 0,68 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 90,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 64,3 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,7x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Arnold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian James Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Phillip Olins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Michael James Wills Farrow Independent Non-Executive Director
James Daryl Hambro Independent Non-Executive Director
