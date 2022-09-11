Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Circle S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-09 am EDT
3.650 EUR    0.00%
09/09Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after queen's death
RE
09/09Euro zone to coordinate fiscal, monetary policy to fight inflation
RE
09/09France, Germany pledge unity to support economy against inflation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Antigua and Barbuda planning vote to become republic within 3 years -media

09/11/2022 | 11:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. hosts Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Antigua and Barbuda plans to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within the next three years, the Caribbean nation's prime minister told British media Saturday, a move that could see King Charles III removed as its head of state.

"This is a matter that has to be taken to a referendum...within the next, probably, three years," Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ITV News shortly after a local ceremony confirmed Charles III as the country's King following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The tiny Caribbean island nation, which became independent from Britain in 1981, is one of 14 Commonwealth members who share the UK monarch as their head of state.

Brown said becoming a republic was "a final step to complete the circle of independence to ensure we are truly a sovereign nation," but stressed a referendum was "not an act of hostility" and would not involve retiring Commonwealth membership.

Antigua's prime minister did not immediately reply to a request for comment, and Reuters was not able to independently verify the proposal.

The nation has a population of less than 100,000, according to official data.

Browne's pledge comes amid a growing republican push across the Caribbean region, with Barbados voting to remove the UK monarchy last year, and the ruling party in Jamaica having signaled it may follow.

Nonetheless, Browne - who is up for re-election next year - said he was not responding to a widespread push from Antiguans to hold a vote.

"I think most people haven't even bothered to think about it," he told ITV.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,65 €
Average target price 5,20 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.-5.93%15
FTI CONSULTING, INC.3.61%5 366
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-6.29%4 478
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-38.21%4 042
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.98%1 965
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED52.00%1 778