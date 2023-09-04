(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced on Monday that it bought back 454,286 of its own shares in the period from August 28 to September 1.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR0.3992 for a total consideration of EUR181,342.43.

CIR thus holds a total of 48.3 million treasury shares, or about 4.4 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock on Monday closed in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR0.40 per share.

