PRESS RELEASE

CIRCLE GROUP: SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED THE SUBSCRIPTION OF A SECOND TRANCHE OF CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR QUALIFIED/INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IMPLEMENTED THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE

Milan 8 July 2024 - Following up on the press release issued today, CIRCLE S.p.A.("CIRCLE"

or the "Company") - Innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market at the head of the Group of the same name specializing in process analysis and the development of solutions for the digitalization of the port and intermodal logistics sector and in international consultancy on the Green Deal and energy transition issues, announces that the subscription of another tranche, through an Accelerated Bookbuilding procedure, of the share capital increase, with the exclusion of pre-emptiverights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Civil Code, resolved by the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 27, 2024 (the "Reserved Capital Increase") was successfully concluded.

After the opening and closing of a first Accelerated Bookbuilding concluded on June 27 (see press release on the same date), in the second Accelerated Bookbuilding, launched today, the Reserved Capital Increase has been subscribed for additional total 55,770 new ordinary shares, with no indication of par value and with the same characteristics as those currently outstanding, corresponding to approximately 1.21% of the new share capital, for a total countervalue equal to €395,967.00 (including share premium).

The new 55,770 ordinary shares resulting from the Reserved Capital Increase were subscribed by a leading international institutional investor.

The newly issued shares were placed at a price per share of EUR 7.10, at a premium to the weighted average (VWAP) of the market value of the shares in the 180 (one hundred and eighty) trading days prior to the date of execution of the Reserved Capital Increase, and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Milan on a par with the shares already outstanding, in compliance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Settlement of the subscription transactions will be by delivery on July 9, 2024 and payment for the shares on July 10, 2024.

"We are extremely pleased with the overall result of the capital increase and honored by the confidence that this additional important international institutional investor has shown by choosing to invest in Circle Group. The closing of this transaction, together with what was accomplished last June 27, allowed for total fulfillment of the expected amount and will enable us to further accelerate the growth strategy by external avenues and effectively and rapidly pursue the recently shared goals of the "Connect 4 Agile Growth Plan," commented Luca Abatello, CEO of Circle Group.

Following the full subscription of the newly issued shares, Circle's share capital, following the execution of the additional tranche of Reserved Capital Increase, is divided into 4,616,865 ordinary shares, with no indication of the par value expressed, with a free float of approximately 47.91%.