CIRCLE GROUP & VASANDA: BIG SUCCESS FOR THE PRESENTATION OF NEW ALLIANCE TO THE BRITISH PORT ASSOCIATION

The agreement between Circle and Vasanda will address specific vertical initiatives and innovative projects in the maritime and intermodal sector in the UK and point to port optimization through a focus on six main areas: : Last mile optimization and Digital Twin, Digital customs procedures, Data driven maritime intelligence, Free zone and Inland connections, International Fast and Secure Trade Lane (IoT) & sustainable Maritime trade and Pre-Clearing and Rail & Intermodality.
The presentation to members of the BPA focused on the above-mentioned six topics relating to port optimization with speakers including:
• Luca Abatello, CEO and President at CIRCLE Group
• Philip Lilliefelth, co-founder & CEO at Vasanda
• Simon Ring, Pole Star Space Applications
• Valentina Boschian, Port Activities Direction at Trieste Port Authority
• Miriam Fonda, Rail last mile & logistic specialist at CIRCLE Group
