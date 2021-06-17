Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Circle S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIRCLE GROUP & VASANDA: BIG SUCCESS FOR THE PRESENTATION OF NEW ALLIANCE TO THE BRITISH PORT ASSOCIATION

06/17/2021 | 11:14am EDT
The agreement between Circle and Vasanda will address specific vertical initiatives and innovative projects in the maritime and intermodal sector in the UK and point to port optimization through a focus on six main areas: : Last mile optimization and Digital Twin, Digital customs procedures, Data driven maritime intelligence, Free zone and Inland connections, International Fast and Secure Trade Lane (IoT) & sustainable Maritime trade and Pre-Clearing and Rail & Intermodality.

The presentation to members of the BPA focused on the above-mentioned six topics relating to port optimization with speakers including:
• Luca Abatello, CEO and President at CIRCLE Group
• Philip Lilliefelth, co-founder & CEO at Vasanda
• Simon Ring, Pole Star Space Applications
• Valentina Boschian, Port Activities Direction at Trieste Port Authority
• Miriam Fonda, Rail last mile & logistic specialist at CIRCLE Group

Download here the press release

Disclaimer

Circle S.p.A. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7,20 M 8,60 M 8,60 M
Net income 2020 0,30 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net cash 2020 0,70 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 16,1 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,52 €
Last Close Price 3,32 €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director & Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Media & Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.18.71%16
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.-20.14%8 283
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.107.02%5 210
FTI CONSULTING, INC.25.34%4 648
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-0.52%1 127
STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED-15.63%751