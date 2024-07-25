PRESS RELEASE CIRCLE: Magellan Circle signs a consulting contract with START 4.0 to support a beneficiary company in the area of process innovation aimed at Open Innovation Milan, 25 July 2024 CIRCLE S.p.A.("CIRCLE" or the "Company") - Innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market at the head of the Group of the same name specializing in the process, analysis and the development of solutions for the digitalization of the port and intermodal logistics sectors and in international consultancy on the Green Deal and energy transition issues - announces that, Magellan Circle Italy, a leading European consultancy in the fields of transport, mobility, logistics, environmental and circular economy sectors, has signed a contract worth about 40,000 Euro with START 4.0, the Competence Center for Security and Optimization of Strategic Infrastructure to support a beneficiary company in the area of process innovation aimed at Open Innovation. The contract is for 12 months and involves specialized consulting that provides strategic support in defining an action plan to capitalize on innovation and development opportunities in various sectors. The main activities of the project include researching European Union projects for co-financing innovation and development, as well as researching nationally and regionally co-financed projects. Alexio Picco, Managing Director Circle S.p.A., and President of Magellan Circle Italy commented: "We are proud to work together with START 4.0 in this strategic project. This partnership allows us to offer our expertise in innovation and European financing, supporting the beneficiary company in achieving its growth and development goals. We will work to ensure maximum impact through a well-defined strategic plan and access to crucial funding." Paola Girdinio, President of START 4.0, declared: " This contract is a key step in supporting companies on their path to innovation and digitization. Circle S.p.A. is the right partner to provide the expertise needed to develop innovative solutions that meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. We are excited to see the results of this collaboration and the added value it will bring to our businesses." The advisory service will be divided into several activities, including strategic support for defining an innovation plan, financing innovative projects, forecasting technological policies and trends, and increasing the competitiveness of the Beneficiary Enterprise. In addition, the

project includes meetings and verifications with managing authorities of funding programs, drafting of project proposals, and activation of networks to search for strategic partners. This initiative is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan - Next Generation EU, which aims to strengthen the technological and innovative skills of Italian companies, contributing to the achievement of important national targets by 2025. *** This press release is available in the Investor Relations section of the website on www.circlegroup.eu and onwww.1info.it. *** Founded in Genoa in 2012, Circle S.p.A. is the Innovative SME at the head of the CIRCLE Group, the Group specialising in the analysis and development of products for the innovation and digitalisation of the port and intermodal logistics sectors and in the international consultancy on topics concerning the Green Deal and energy transition. In addition to Circle, the Group includes the software houses Info.era, NEXT Freight (formerly 'Adele Project') and Cargo Start, acquired at the end of 2017, July 2019 and December 2022 respectively, the consulting companies Magellan Circle and Magellan Circle Italy, the NewCo NEXT Customs, as well as the subsidiary Accudire. The synergies between the individual components of the CIRCLE Group have made it possible to expand the portfolio of solutions offered in the areas of IoT, Optimisation, Digital Twin, Big Data and Process Automation, and to strengthen the software products: Milos® - a suite aimed at all players in intermodal logistics such as inland terminals, port terminals, ports, MTOs and maritime agencies -, the Port Community System, the Master SPED® and Milos® Global Supply Chain Visibility solutions, dedicated respectively to freight forwarding and logistics and to trade and industry, as well as Star Tracking®, an airport-to-airport tracking solution. To complete the offer in the Supply Chain area, the so-called'Federative Services' able to make the migration of customers towards a digital business model more efficient and offered in cloud mode. Through Magellan Circle (with offices in Porto and Brussels) and Magellan Circle Italy, Circle operates in the field of advocacy at European Institutions, supporting Public Bodies and Companies by identifying their positioning at a European level (Strategic Communication and Advocacy) and funding opportunities (Eu Funding Accelerator), with a vertical focus on Green Deal and energy transition issues. The acquisition of the 51% of shares of Cargo Start in December 2022, a company specialising in the development and sale of innovative technological products and services for air cargo, allowed Circle to strengthen its offering in a rapidly expanding segment that is strategic to the Connect 4 Agile Growth industrial path. Circle leads the Log@Seabusiness network, which is instrumental in enhancing the offer of advanced Gate Automation solutions aimed at port and intermodal nodes.