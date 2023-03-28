Circle Group, improves profit and production value in 2022

(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Monday that its board of directors approved figures for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a consolidated production value of EUR10.9 million, up 17 percent from EUR9.3 million in 2021.

Net income amounts to EUR830,000 from EUR550,000 in 2021.

Ebitda stands at EUR2.0 million from EUR1.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Ebit is EUR1.0 million from EUR500,000 in the same period of the previous year.

Net financial debt is cash positive EUR1.8 million from cash of EUR1 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

On Monday, Circle closed in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR4.17 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

