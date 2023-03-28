Advanced search
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-27 am EDT
4.170 EUR   +2.21%
01:34aCircle Group, improves profit and production value in 2022
AN
03/16Circle gets EUR500,000 order from leading Italian port
AN
03/15Circle Group, increases production value by 17% in 2022
AN
Circle Group, improves profit and production value in 2022

03/28/2023 | 01:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Monday that its board of directors approved figures for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a consolidated production value of EUR10.9 million, up 17 percent from EUR9.3 million in 2021.

Net income amounts to EUR830,000 from EUR550,000 in 2021.

Ebitda stands at EUR2.0 million from EUR1.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Ebit is EUR1.0 million from EUR500,000 in the same period of the previous year.

Net financial debt is cash positive EUR1.8 million from cash of EUR1 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

On Monday, Circle closed in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR4.17 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 8,15 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net cash 2022 2,17 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,17 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Francesco Quagliuolo Chairman
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.10.90%18
FTI CONSULTING, INC.21.91%6 436
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.30.50%6 287
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-38.67%2 529
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.25%1 990
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED4.15%1 408
