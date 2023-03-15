Advanced search
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:18 2023-03-15 pm EDT
4.150 EUR   -0.48%
Circle Group, increases production value by 17% in 2022

03/15/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Wednesday that its board of directors approved some figures for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a consolidated production value of EUR10.9 million, up 17 percent from EUR9.3 million in 2021.

The company also reported on the increase in proprietary software products also offered in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode on a cloud platform, which is 25 percent.

Milos federated services record an increase of more than 101%.

Finally, the value of production of the parent company Circle is EUR5.2 million from EUR4.1 million and up 26 percent from 2021.

Luca Abatello, president and CEO of Circle commented, "As articulated as it was, 2022 was a very satisfying year for Circle. The group's growth continued along the two nodal lines of developing proprietary software products and innovative projects; in addition, a fundamental contribution was made by the Milos federated services, the basis of the Connect for Agile Growth business plan. On the European front, we completed the integration of Magellan Circle and signed a record number of projects since we have been operating, amounting to more than EUR3.5 million. Added to this are the excellent prospects: the numerous contracts signed between the end of the year and the beginning of 2023 also thanks to the Transition 4.0 Plan, in fact, lay the foundations for a 2023 of further important growth. In fact, we are entering the heart of the Next Generation EU and Energy Transition plans that will see their peak in the second half of 2023 and thereafter in the biennium 2024-2025."

On Wednesday, Circle closed 0.5 percent in the red at EUR4.15 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIRCLE S.P.A. -0.48% 4.15 Delayed Quote.10.90%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.03% 1133.68 Real-time Quote.2.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 8,15 M 8,74 M 8,74 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net cash 2022 2,17 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,17 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Francesco Quagliuolo Chairman
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.10.90%18
FTI CONSULTING, INC.23.51%6 520
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.29.77%6 077
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-37.81%2 493
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.53%2 051
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-4.56%1 311