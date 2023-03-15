Circle Group, increases production value by 17% in 2022

(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Wednesday that its board of directors approved some figures for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a consolidated production value of EUR10.9 million, up 17 percent from EUR9.3 million in 2021.

The company also reported on the increase in proprietary software products also offered in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode on a cloud platform, which is 25 percent.

Milos federated services record an increase of more than 101%.

Finally, the value of production of the parent company Circle is EUR5.2 million from EUR4.1 million and up 26 percent from 2021.

Luca Abatello, president and CEO of Circle commented, "As articulated as it was, 2022 was a very satisfying year for Circle. The group's growth continued along the two nodal lines of developing proprietary software products and innovative projects; in addition, a fundamental contribution was made by the Milos federated services, the basis of the Connect for Agile Growth business plan. On the European front, we completed the integration of Magellan Circle and signed a record number of projects since we have been operating, amounting to more than EUR3.5 million. Added to this are the excellent prospects: the numerous contracts signed between the end of the year and the beginning of 2023 also thanks to the Transition 4.0 Plan, in fact, lay the foundations for a 2023 of further important growth. In fact, we are entering the heart of the Next Generation EU and Energy Transition plans that will see their peak in the second half of 2023 and thereafter in the biennium 2024-2025."

On Wednesday, Circle closed 0.5 percent in the red at EUR4.15 per share.

