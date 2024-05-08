PRESS RELEASE CIRCLE Group: the CLARION project on safe and resilient transport and smart mobility services for passengers and goods awarded to Magellan Circle with a value of € 280,000 for a duration of 47 months Milan, 08th May 2024 Circle S.p.A.("CIRCLE" or "the Company") - innovative SME heading the homonymous Group specialized in the analysis and development of innovative digitization solutions for port and intermodal logistics and in international consultancy with focus on Green Deal and energy transition, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana - has been awarded (through the its company Magellan Circle) of the CLARION project on safe, resilient transport and smart mobility services for passengers and goods. Funded under Horizon Europe Programme and with an overall budget of about € 7 million, CLARION has a value of € 280,000 for CIRCLE during 47 months of implementation. CLARION brings together 21 partners from 10 EU Countries and gathers a strong multidisciplinary team with complementary research, technical and business profiles, including four ports with inland waterway connections, the top-3 in Europe, in terms of container throughput, namely Rotterdam, Antwerp/Brugge and Hamburg in the North Sea, and Constanza. CLARION main objectives can be summed up as follows: To demonstrate technologies that increase the operational availability of port infrastructure during and after disruptions caused by climate change, natural and human caused disruptions to 85%

To support the modal shift of port hinterland connections towards zero- and low-emission transport systems by 25%

low-emission transport systems by 25% To reduce the extra accidents as a consequence of disruptions caused by a changing climate by 80%

To reduce the environmental impact of construction, maintenance, operation and decommissioning of port infrastructure by 20% beyond the EU environmental legislation

To deploy, evaluate and ensure transferability of CLARION results by describing measures (structural, operational and institutional) to address climate risks and hazards in different settings

To promote of CLARION results through effective outreach and engagement activities with national, EU and global initiatives and stakeholders through a strategic dialogue to maximize impact and ensure transferability. Magellan Circle will be responsible for the development of the CLARION Communication Strategy, ensuring that it will be up to date during the project life cycle. "CLARION is a significant achievement as it fully aligns with our Connect 4 Agile Growth strategy, which specifically aims to broaden the themes and expertise of the Group; in this case, we are studying and analyzing port resilience together with the three main European ports (Rotterdam, Antwerp, and Hamburg), all of which are project partners," states Alexio Picco, President of Magellan Circle. *** This press release is available at www.circlegroup.euin the Investor Relations section and www.1info.it. *** Established in Genoa in 2012, Circle S.p.A. is the Innovative SME heading CIRCLE Group, specialized in the analysis and development of innovation and digitalization solutions for the port and intermodal logistics sectors and in international consultancy with a focus on the Green Deal and energy transition topics. Besides Circle, the Group comprises software houses Info.era, Progetto Adele (now NEXT Freight) and Cargo Start, purchased respectively at the end of 2017, in July 2019 and December 2022, as well as consulting companies Magellan Circle and Magellan Circle Italy, and NewCo NEXT Customs. Synergies between each component within the Group have allowed it to expand the portfolio of solutions in the fields of IoT, optimization, Digital Twin, Big Data and Process Automation, and to strengthen its software products: Milos® - the suite for all players of intermodal logistics, such as inland terminals, port terminals, ports, MTOs and shipping agencies - the Port Community System Sinfomar, Master SPED® and Master TRADE® solutions - respectively dedicated to shipping and logistics and to commerce and industry, and Star Tracking® solution for airport-to-airport tracking. Conceived to make migration of customers to a digital business model, Federative services provide in cloud and pay-per-use mode, more efficient, complete Circle's services for the Supply Chain.