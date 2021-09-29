Circle S p A : 2021_09_29_Circle_ half-yearly financial report

PRESS RELEASE CIRCLE: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL CONSOLIDATED REPORT AT JUNE 30th, 2021 VALUE OF PRODUCTION +31%, PROPRIETARY PRODUCTS MILOS® +72%, INTERNATIONAL PROJECTS +37%, EBITDA +84%, EBITDA MARGIN GRAZES 18% MAIN CONSOLIDATED RESULTS 1H2020 Value of Production: 4.2 million Euro, +31% (3.2 million Euro 1H2020)

EBITDA (except non-recurrent costs related to pandemic): 0.74 million Euro (0.4 million Euro 1H2020), +84%

EBIT: 0.3 million Euro (0.07 million Euro1H2020), +304%

Net Profit: 0.32 million Euro (0.04 million Euro 1H2020), +640%

Net Financial Position (cash): 2.3 million Euro (0.6 million Euro at 31 st December 2020) after Capital Increase resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 th May 2021

Proprietary products Milos® +72%; new "federative" services launched to meet the needs for a full digitalisation of the Supply Chain, report a +57% growth

Among the most significant events after the reporting period are the execution of a reserved Capital Increase for Italian qualified and foreign institutional investors with new 556,380 ordinary shares for Euro 1,902,819.6 and the purchase of Magellan (now Magellan Circle) Genoa, 29th September 2021 The Board of Directors of CircleS.p.A. ("Circle"), company heading the homonymous Group specialized in the analysis and development of automation and digitalization solutions for port sectors and intermodal logistics sectors, listed on the AIM Italia market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, during the conference call meeting held today, approved the half-year consolidated financial report at June 30th 2021, which is subject to limited audit. Luca Abatello, President & CEO at Circle, stated: "First half of the year was completely new, considering the extraordinary context sawing the end of a hard pandemic and a next following economic rebound with consequent bubble on marine hires, shortage and strong rise of the cost of commodity. In this scenario, we are extremely happy for the results obtained, with Value of Production

having totalled +31% compared to 1H2020. The release strategy of new "Federative" Services, conceived to answer to the increasing need for a full but still personalized digitalization of the Supply Chain, is giving us important results among large players as well as among small and medium companies. We also have high expectations for the calls for tenders and projects we are participating in the field of PNRR & Green Deal (besides Transition 4.0), thanks to Magellan Circle joint venture. In this respect, we can already boast two remarkable contracts: the first (value 818,000 Euro) includes the presence of Magellan Circle among the members of international consortium of PIONEERS project, aimed at reducing GHG emissions in ports and addressee of 25 million Euro investment as part of the European Green Deal Horizon 2020 program; the second provide the support to the European Commission Representation in Portugal for the provision of Events Management Services and has a total value of about 1.8 million Euro". Consolidated highlights at June 30th 2021 Value of Production amounted to 4.2 million Euro (3.2 million Euro 1H2020) with an increase of 31%. Indeed, the Group has made constant actions to improve efficiency and to strengthen the synergies with subsidiaries Info.era and Progetto Adele. These initiatives, together with internal optimisations, brought to a 72% growth of proprietary products Milos® and, in general, to a 57% growth of Milos®, MasterSped® and MasterTrade® in PPU mode. EBITDA amounted to 0.74 million Euro (0.4 million Euro 1H2020) with 14% EBITDA margin grazing 18% (12.5% 1H2020). After depraciation of 0.4 million Euro, EBIT amounted to 0.3 million Euro (0.07 million Euro 1H2020), +304%. Net Profit totalled 0.32 million Euro (0.04 million Euro 1H2020), +640%. Net Financial Position (cash) amounted to 2.3 million Euro (0.6 million Euro at December 31st, 2020) after investments for product evolution and M&A initiatives for 0.45 million Euro. This strong rise in Net Financial Position is also due to the reserved Capital Increase for Italian qualified and foreign institutional investors resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27th May 2021.

Equity stood at 6.8 million Euro (4.4 million Euro at December 31st, 2020) During 1H2021 investments, amounting to 0.25 million Euro (0.4 million Euro during 2020), were made mainly for the evolution of Milos® TOS and MTO suite, MasterSped® and new "federative" services launched by Circle Group in 2020, including those related to the dematerialisation of security and customs procedures, which is an even more strategic aspect because of the pandemic. Own shares Own shares of the Company are equal to 17.160 (representing 0,4945% of share capital) at June 30th 2021. Significant events during the reporting period From the beginning of 2021, in a progressive way, Circle has been working to the consolidation of operational activities of Circle Connecting EU newCo and of its strategic alliance with "Circle Magellan" which led to two common events and strategic integrated contracts

08/02/2021 - participation to 2021 edition of European Mid Small Cap Forum organized by Lond Capital

02/04/2021 - participation to SMART TECH INVESTOR DAY organized by IR Top Consulting

27/05/2021 - participation to AIM ITALIA CONFERENCE 2021 - Virtual Edition organized by Borsa Italiana

28/05/2021 - execution of a reserved Capital Increase for Italian qualified and foreign institutional investors with new 556,380 ordinary shares for Euro 1,902,819.6

31/05/2021 - purchase of 51% of Magellan Circle

07/06/2021 - new contract for the supply of technical & advisory services for the development of the International Fast & Secure Trade Lane (IFSTL) concept on several routes connecting Ireland with France and UK supporting the improvement of the overall maritime connectivity in the Atlantic and North Sea

08/06/2021 - participation to INTEGRAE SIM INVESTOR DAY

21/06/2021 - new contract, with Lugo Terminal SpA, to select technological innovation projects for BI-REX ("Big Data Innovation & Research Excellence") national Competence Center with a strong focus on Big Data.

Significant events after the reporting period Many important news were released after the reporting period, starting from the win, together with RINA Consulting S.p.A., of the tender launched in 2020 by the European Commission to support DG MOVE on the development of implementations specifications for the EU Regulation 2020/1056 on electronic freight transport information (eFTI). For Circle, the value of the contract is about Euro 210,000. In July Circle annouced its participation to "Efficacity" project, which is co-funded by Fondo Europeo di Sviluppo Regionale (FESR) and aims at improving doot-to-door collection of bulky waste and facilitating their recovery thanks to a new software that allows its cataloguing. AMIU Genova with ALGOWATT S.p.A. is leading this project. In August Circle announced that will be among the members of international consortium of "PIONEERS" project with its subsidiary Magellan Circle. Aimed at reducing GHG emissions in ports, the project - which is scheduled to depart in October 2021 for a duration of 5 years - has obtained 25 million Euro investment as part of the European Green Deal Horizon 2020 program. For Magellan Circle, which will lead "Cross cooperation, Communication & Dissemination" activities, with the creation and management of digital communication channels, promotional materials, the organization of events and clustering initiatives with other major projects, this contract is worth 818,000 Euro. September then saw the start of the pilot project with Terminal San Giorgio - TSG (Gavio Group) and CarBox (Tarros Group) for the "Notarization" of the Interchange. This project is developed in partnership with LegaleSemplice.it and is supported by ASSITERMINAL. On September, 20th it was communicated that Circle Group was awarded with its subsidiary Magellan Circle as the winner of the tender to support European Commission Representation in Portugal for the provision of Events Management Services. The total value of the contract is about 1.8 million Euro; the contract will be concluded for a period of 12 months and is renewable 3 times to a maximum of 48 months. Two further results, finally, need a special mention: the support to Terminali Italia S.r.l. - subsidiary of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (FS Group) managing Italian freight terminals - to obtain Temporary Storage Facility Certification at Marzaglia (Modena) inland terminal; and supply of Milos® to Metrocargo Italia for its new reach stacker at Borgo San Dalmazzo

(Cuneo) inland terminal. Business outlook In current scenario, which was complicated by the pandemic first and then by following economic rebound with consequent bubble on marine hires, shortage and strong rise of the cost of commodity, it is challenging to make market forecasts. That said, the Management, on the basis of the feedback from stakeholders, having considered the new services (Federative Services) launched to answer to the increasing need for digitalization in logistics, as well as new important assignements achieved by Conneting EU Business Unit, remains optimistic about the path of development undertaken and its evolution. Meetings with financial community Circle will meet the financial community to present 1H2021 results on October, 4th 2021 within a web conference organized by Integrae SIM. On October, 21st and 22nd the Company will take part to the 21st edition of European Midcap Event in Paris. This iniative is aimed at connecting small and medium-cap companies with a wide audience of European institutional investors oriented to mid caps. Lastly, on November, 4th Circle will be among the 10 companies joining the Finance Gala organized by Integrae SIM in Milan with the participation of several istitutional investors, financial advisors and retail investors. Documentation The documents related will be made publicly available on the website www.circletouch.euin the Investor Relations section as required by applicable laws. This press release is available at www.circletouch.euin the Investor Relations section and at www.1info.it. ***

