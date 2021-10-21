Circle S p A : 21 10 2021 PRESENTAZIONE EUROPEAN MIDCAP EVENT
10/21/2021 | 06:54am EDT
CONNECT 4 AGILE GROWTH
Circle Investor Presentation at European MidCap Event in Paris
Agenda
Corporate Overview and Financials
Market Trends and Competitive Positioning
Strategic Roadmap 2021-2024
Corporate overview
Highlights
Circle Group is an international player specialised in providing innovative technological solutions for automation and digitalisation of the entire supply chain, with distinctive vertical skills in the port and intermodal logistics sectors. Through a vertically integrated business model, the Group completes its offering with services supporting its clients in gathering European funding and achieving a strategic positioning at European level.
Since
October 2018
Listed on AIM Italia
3 main products
Milos®: innovative software focused on intermodal logistic operations dedicated to inland and port terminals, MTOs and maritime agencies
Sinfomar®: Extended Port Community System connecting all players and processes involved in a port
MasterSped®: evolutive platform for customs operators
More than 30%
of revenues (Circle) realised outside Italy; focus on South Europe, Mediterranean area, Black Sea and Middle East
2 main EU
services
Project Anticipation: support to Public and Private entities achieving strategic objectives exploiting EU funds
EU Branding: company positioning and visibility on the international market aimed at strengthening the relations and business proposals in Europe
80+
direct employees and a network of
collaborators
4 successful M&A since end of 2017
51% of Info.Era , specialised in software development with a deep experience in port sector with Sinfomar®
100% of Progetto Adele, specialised in the development of vertical software systems for the Supply Chain
51% of Log@Sea, company network specialised in logistic nodes automation using OCR and IOT technologies
51% of Magellan, EU business
Revenues € 7.5 mln Revenues € 7.4 mln (+23% vs 2019) (+23% vs 2019)
Adj Ebitda
€ 1.3 m
Ebitda adj margin 17%
Circle Net Profit € 0.6 m
NFP
€ 0.61 m
Year 2020
Corporate overview
Key Facts
CIRCLE GROUP
SUPPLY CHAIN
EUROPEAN FUNDED
PROJECTS
PROJECTS
Establishment of
Deal with EU DG
Circle SpA
MOVE for European
(MBO)
Commission
Motorways of the
OntheMosWa
Sea Advisory Plan
y web portal
2012
2013
2014
2018
2019
2020
Digital Supply
Chain project for
Ikea
Digital supply
chain project
for FCA
* Stock market Data
Total ordinary shares: 4.026.495 | Title code for Stocks: CIRC
ISIN code for Stocks: IT0005344996 | Market: AIM ITALIA