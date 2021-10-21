Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Circle S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
Circle S p A : 21 10 2021 PRESENTAZIONE EUROPEAN MIDCAP EVENT

10/21/2021 | 06:54am EDT
CONNECT 4 AGILE GROWTH

Circle Investor Presentation at European MidCap Event in Paris

CONFIDENTIAL

Agenda

  • Corporate Overview and Financials
  • Market Trends and Competitive Positioning
  • Strategic Roadmap 2021-2024

Corporate overview

and Financials

Corporate overview

Highlights

Circle Group is an international player specialised in providing innovative technological solutions for automation and digitalisation of the entire supply chain, with distinctive vertical skills in the port and intermodal logistics sectors. Through a vertically integrated business model, the Group completes its offering with services supporting its clients in gathering European funding and achieving a strategic positioning at European level.

Since

October 2018

Listed on AIM Italia

3 main products

Milos®: innovative software focused on intermodal logistic operations dedicated to inland and port terminals, MTOs and maritime agencies

Sinfomar®: Extended Port Community System connecting all players and processes involved in a port

MasterSped®: evolutive platform for customs operators

More than 30%

of revenues (Circle) realised outside Italy; focus on South Europe, Mediterranean area, Black Sea and Middle East

2 main EU

services

Project Anticipation: support to Public and Private entities achieving strategic objectives exploiting EU funds

EU Branding: company positioning and visibility on the international market aimed at strengthening the relations and business proposals in Europe

80+

direct employees and a network of

collaborators

4 successful M&A since end of 2017

51% of Info.Era , specialised in software development with a deep experience in port sector with Sinfomar®

100% of Progetto Adele, specialised in the development of vertical software systems for the Supply Chain

51% of Log@Sea, company network specialised in logistic nodes automation using OCR and IOT technologies

51% of Magellan, EU business

Revenues € 7.5 mln Revenues € 7.4 mln (+23% vs 2019) (+23% vs 2019)

Adj Ebitda

€ 1.3 m

Ebitda adj margin 17%

Circle Net Profit € 0.6 m

NFP

€ 0.61 m

Year 2020

Corporate overview

Key Facts

CIRCLE GROUP

SUPPLY CHAIN

EUROPEAN FUNDED

PROJECTS

PROJECTS

Establishment of

Deal with EU DG

Circle SpA

MOVE for European

(MBO)

Commission

Motorways of the

OntheMosWa

Sea Advisory Plan

y web portal

2012

2013

2014

2018

2019

2020

Digital Supply

Chain project for

Ikea

Digital supply

chain project

for FCA

* Stock market Data

Total ordinary shares: 4.026.495 | Title code for Stocks: CIRC

ISIN code for Stocks: IT0005344996 | Market: AIM ITALIA

Listing on the AIM Italia*

Docks

theFuture project

2016

Circle

purchases 51%

of Info.era

TOS Project for

Terminal San

Giorgio and PSA

E-Bridge project

for Ports of

Genoa

Purchases of 51%

MTO project

of Magellan

in Metrocargo

Italia

Capital

Increase

TOS

Project

reserved to

for

CILP-

qualified

Leghorn

Italian and

Institutional

202

foreign

1

investors

Circle purchases

PIONEERS

100% of Progetto

project

Adele

Deall to support

European

Commission

in Portugal

Circle brings to 51% its

participation in Log@Sea

Disclaimer

Circle S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021 8,50 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net cash 2021 0,80 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,84 €
Average target price 4,52 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.38.13%18
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-1.59%9 825
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.149.31%6 039
FTI CONSULTING, INC.29.06%4 794
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED22.97%1 340
STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED-16.70%714