C U R R I C U L U M V I T A E
E U R O P E A N F O R M A T
PERSONAL INFORMATIONS
WORKING EXPERIENCES
LUCA ABATELLO
VIA BOMBRINI 13/3 - 16149 GENOVA
it.linkedin.com/in/lucaabatello/
abatello@circletouch.eu
ITALIAN
02/01/1975
January 1999 - July 1999
Elsag Spa
ICT Partnership
Marketing analysis related to the GOItaly project, e-commerce aimed at the Italian consumer market
September - December 1999
Pbcom Spa
Communication Agency Stage
Marketing information and junior account. Major projects followed (traditional and online communication): Ceres, Il Secolo XIX, Provincia di Savona, Distillerie Franciacorta.
January - December 2000
Pbcom Spa
Communication Agency
Employee
January 2000 Project Managerrelated to multi-channel communication projects and Internet
projects inside the new company Dartway Interactive Agency (Pbcom Spa division). In this role,
I've managedseveral projects; inter alia, a corporate portal project for IT Ferrania, a marketplace,
ePlanTrade, for Coe Clerici, several istitutional web sites,including MadiVentura, HP
Consulting,a B2B project for a important start-upE-Sanità, a consulting related to a B2C portal
for Il Secolo XIX. Of many of these projects I have been involved as well as in the initial business
advice phase, also in the specific marketing positioning,in the coordination of technical analysis
and system integration, and in the communication through traditional media and online
From March 2000 Head of New businessof this Agency, as well as of the coordination between
the Communication Agency and Interactive Agency activities, in order to a complete marketing
advice and a development of multi-channel communication projects
From July 2000 Sales Manager and Head of Strategic Planningof this Interactive Agency (in this
role, I've made encounters and I've secured partnerships with some of the leading consultancy
firms, IT vendors, system integrators Italian, Media & PR Agency)
December 2000 Founding Memberof Interactive Agency, Dartway Srl, with overall management
responsibility (budgeting, personnel management, strategic planning and marketing, business
management) and direct management of the Business Strategy & Project Management division.
In this role I've developed, amongs other,the knowledge management and CRM projects for Ina
Assitalia,the multi-channel project for the launch of the online banking of the Cassa di Risparmio
di Firenze "Liberamente".
January - December 2001
Dartway Srl
Web Agency
Founding Member and Chief Executive
In addition to the responsibilities over emphasized, it is added the launch of the Research &
Usabilitydivision as well as the coordination of the marketing and sales activities of partner
companies.
Responsible of the projects coordination of Banca Sella (banking application), De Agostini
(geoportal), CFDP, Icat Food, GIS (on off promotion), Sivori & Partners (trading community),
Caridata - Banca Intesa (ERP in ASP modality), Alifood (e-marketing).
Coordination of the first Italian project related on Broadbase E-Marketing, among Xelion of the
Unicredit group.
Responsable of advice projects related to customer relationship projects for Omnitel e Festival
Crociere.
In 24 months the revenue grew by € 50,000 to over € 1.1 million, with a simultaneous increase of
the employees number from 3 to 22.
Jenuary -February 2002
Lutech Spa
ICT
Partnership
Analysis and screening related to the opening of the Ligurian head office of the group.
February - December 2002
Esplit Spa
ICT
Quadro/Chief Executive
Head of eBusiness division. In this role I've analysed the existing situation and e redefined the
offerings portfolio, the business strategy, the marketing strategy, and the agreements with
suppliers and partners. The main projects have been developed for Banca Carige, Levante
Norditalia (presently Carige Assicurazioni), Casa di Cura Villa Montallegro, Coe Clerici, Diageo
Guinness UDV, DiFarma, Festival Crociere, Fiera di Genova, Salone Nautico, Final Gastaldi
Group, Consorzio ICON, Omnitel, Premuda, Consorzio Vera Pelle, Consorzio Vero Cuoio.
January 2003 - December 2011
Cap Spa
Business advice, ICT, digital marketing
• Position held
Chief executive and Board member
• Main activities and responsibilities
Head of Business Solutions divisionwith commercial liability on the definition of the products line
and solutions as well as of the tecnical and marketing advisory team (web environment with
solutions based on architecture Microsoft Sharepoint, Ektron, Oracle Web Center (ex Bea
AquaLogic), Websphere and development in.net, J2EE e open source; vertical applications with
Intranet solutions field, SFA, CRM, BPM; ERP integration with MySAP ERP, SAP Business One,
IBM ACG, Indis Visual Space solutions.
The main project have been developed for AGV, Alphatrading, Amga Commerciale, AMT,
Bovone Elettromeccanica, Clarkson's, Gruppo Comifar, Coop Consorzio Nord Ovest, Ericsson,
Finmeccanica, Fondazione Amga, Gastaldi Global, Gruppo Banca Carige, Icat Food, Porto
Antico, Pneus Acqui, GF Group, Gruppo Rina, Saes Getters, Saiwa, Sofidel, Ucina, progetto di
eLearning per il Consorzio ICON.
January 2004 Responsible also for Budgeting, Project Management, and Marketing Plan of the
division;extended team coordination (copy & art, development, integration, advising).
Analystof complex projects in relation to the optimization and reengineering of business
processes process.
January 2005 Managing of the various headquarters coordination(Genova, Milano, Padova,
Torino, Sassari, Cagliari, Empoli, Roma), and of the marketing and sales activities related to
responsibility areas, as well as of the Business Solutions division growth.
May 2006 Managing of the launch of the WMC(Web Marketing Communication) structure as
special lab within the Group.
December 2006 Responsible of the launch of the Strategy & Processstructure (process
advising and IT) as expertise and offer center within the Group..
September 2007 - June 2009 Coordinator of activities related to a more structured company
organization, of the company process methodology, of the project management methodology
and of PMO office, as well as of the collaboration model between the consulting, marketing and
technological components.
June 2008 Coordinator of the Corporate Communication Committee, member of the Research
Committee.
January 2009 Launch of two new Business Line related to Mobility and Tourism, Transportation
and Logistics.
Optober 2009Coordinator of the analysis activities and of the results gained with the Industial
Plan 2008-2010 and of the setting of the new Strategic Plan 2010-2012.
December 2009 Launch of "The Base", expertise ceter, metodology and services of Project
Management.
Growth from 1 million € and about 15 people (2002) to 8,5 million € of ordered, 7,5 million € of
turnover, more than 70 people (Business Solutions numbers onl 2009, on a company's total
turnover of € 22 million), EBITDA amounted to 21%.
January - May 2012
CircleCap
Consulting, ICT, vertical and innovative solutions
CEO
Partner and Managing Director
June 2012 - today
Circle Srl
Consulting, EU project, vertical and innovative solutions in ports, intermodal transports &
logistics
Founder, President & CEO
EDUCATION AND TRAINING
Member of TICASS (Tecnologie Innovative per il Controllo Ambientale e lo Sviluppo Sostenibile) Commitee
Member of Tecnomar DLTM Consortium- Ligurian District of Marine Technologies Member of Transit Consortium - Ligurian District of Transport Technologies
Main EU project activities:
Technical Project Leader inside VII PQ Tiger Genoa Fast Corridor European Project
Technical Project Leader inside Central Europe ChemLog Tracking and Tracing European Project
Technical coordination inside Ten-T WiderMos Project, Ten-T Miele & Ten-T Anna Pilot Project (participation also at B2Mos and Ravenna Fast Corridor Projects like subcontractors)
Consultancy in Port, Maritime, Logistics, Intermodal & Rail market
Main public projects and clients: Italian Transport Minister, Italian Customs Agency, Genoa Port, La Spezia Port, Leghorn Port, Venice Port, Trieste Port, Ravenna Port, Savona Vado Port, Civitavecchia Port, Salerno Port, Galati Port.
Ongoing international projects: cooperation with Agence National des Ports (ANP) in Morocco, Port Maritime Organization (PMO) in Iran, Mersin International Port (Turkey).
Main terminals: Voltri Terminal Europa (PSA Group), Terminal San Giorgio, Messina Terminal. La Spezia Container Terminal, Terminal del Goldo (Tarros Group), Lorenzini & C, Rivalta Terminal Europa, Nola Intermodal Terminal , Leghorn Vespucci Inland Terminal, Prato Inland Terminal Padua Inland Terminal, Fernetti Inland Terminal, CILP Leghorn, Samer Seaports and Terminals
MTO & Rail Companies: Hupac, FuoriMuro, Sogemar, OceanoGate,
Consumer goods companies: Ikea, GF Group - Fratelli Orsero, Icat Food, Noberasco, Snatt- Omlog (Ralph Lauren)
June 2014 - today
Log@Sea (Rete di Imprese Circle IB Aitek) (40% Circle Srl)
Innovative and integrated solutions in maritime, intermodal logistics, automation. President
Novembre 2017 - today
Infoera Srl (51% Circle Srl)
Vertical and innovative solutions in ports and maritime
President
1989-1994
Liceo Scientifico "Enrico Fermi" inGenova
Diploma on "Maturità Scientifica" with 60/60
1995-1999
University of Genoa - Faculty of Business and Economics
Thesis title: "The companies and e-commerce: the case GOItaly", supervisor prof.ssa Caselli
Analysis, study and verification of the strategies of company operating in e-commerce: Elsag, GOItaly, ITnet, ClupViaggi.
Degree in Business and Economic (business address) 110/110 con lode.
1997
University of Genoa - Faculty of Business and Economics
Optional course on European Economic Policy
1998
Aiesec, CE DG V
Participation in the course "The company towards the year 2000" and in the cycle of European Conferences related to the use of information technology and electronic commerce, "Competing in the Information Society"
1999 Nitcomisa
Completion with honors of the postgraduate course "Starting business in the field of electronic commerce" (360-hour course, testimonials and preparation of business plan for a proposed advanced e-banking)
1999 Somedia
E-commercing Analyst
2001
H F Sherwood & Associates S A
Information Technology Services Consultancy, including a week-long visit to ICT companies in Dallas (eg. Mary Key, Blockbuster, FED)
2002
Il Sole 24 ore Formazione
Planning, budgeting and management control
2003 Microsoft Italia
Training course on REJ project management methodology for the coordination and development of complex ICT projects
2000-2017 Various
Frequent participation to several conferences, training updates and training on issues related to the ICT world (ERP, application development, enterprise portals, SOA, mobile), new media (web marketing, mobile marketing, proximity marketing), financial, business & general management (management control, business valuation, private equity, venture capital).
2004-2006 Istituto Worldwide
Postgraduate Course of English; business & economics Inglese, reaching level 10
2006-2007
SDA Bocconi
Degree Executive MBA - PIM
2008-2017 Various
Advanced Management Control, budgeting and control models. Port, Logistics, Maritime, Intermodal workshop, training and events EU projects and training
I authorize the processing of personal data in the document pursuant to Legislative Decree 196/2003.
ACCETTAZIONE DELLA CANDIDATURA AD AMMINISTRATORE
DICHIARAZIONE SOSTITUTIVA DI CERTIFICAZIONE E DI ATTO DI NOTORIETÀ
(Artt. 46 e 47 del D.P.R. 28 dicembre 2000, n. 445)
Il sottoscritto Luca Abatello, nato a Genova, il 02/01/1975, C.F. BTLLCU75A02D969I con riferimento alla candidatura alla carica di Presidente del Consiglio di Amministrazione di Circle S.p.A. con sede legale in Milano, Via G. Battista Pergolesi n. 26 (la "Società ") presentata da InnoTech S.r.l. all'Assemblea degli Azionisti della Società convocata presso la sede sociale di Circle, per il giorno 29 aprile 2024, alle ore 17.30, in prima convocazione, per deliberare, tra l'altro, sull'elezione dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione, sotto la propria ed esclusiva responsabilità
DICHIARO
di accettare irrevocabilmente la suddetta candidatura e, ove nominato/a, la carica di Amministratore della Società, per il periodo che sarà determinato dalla suddetta Assemblea degli Azionisti, e, sotto la propria ed esclusiva responsabilità, ai sensi e per gli effetti di cui all'art. 76 del D.P.R. 28.12.2000 n. 445 e s.m.i. per le ipotesi di falsità in atti e di dichiarazioni mendaci
DICHIARO E ATTESTO sotto la mia responsabilità a tutti gli effetti di legge
-
di non ricadere in alcuna situazione di ineleggibilità, incompatibilità e decadenza prevista in relazione alla carica di Amministratore dalla legge (ivi incluso il disposto dell'articolo 2382 del
Codice Civile), dalla regolamentazione e dallo statuto sociale della Società;
- di possedere tutti i requisiti previsti dalle vigenti disposizioni normative e statutarie per tale carica e, in particolare, di possedere i requisiti di onorabilità previsti dall'art. 147-quinquies, comma 1 del TUF, come individuati anche dal DM del 30 marzo 2000, n. 162, applicabile per richiamo del Regolamento Emittenti EGM;
- di non essere candidato in alcuna altra lista presentata in relazione all'elezione dell'organo e/o degli organi sociali che si terrà in occasione dell'Assemblea:
-
di aver preso visione delle procedure adottate dal Consiglio di Amministrazione (internal dealing, obblighi di comunicazione all'Euronext Growth Advisor, operazioni con Parti
Correlate, comunicazione delle informazioni privilegiate e tenuta del registro insider), disponibili sul sito internet della Società;
- di essere consapevole della disciplina legale e regolamentare applicabile alle società con strumenti finanziari ammessi alle negoziazioni su sistemi multilaterali di negoziazione, ivi inclusa la disciplina di cui al Regolamento Emittenti Euronext Growth Milan pubblicato da Borsa Italiana S.p.A.;
- di impegnarsi a osservare le disposizioni di cui all'art. 2390 del Codice Civile;
nonché, preso atto di quanto stabilito:
- dal combinato disposto degli artt. 147-ter e 148, comma 3, del TUF, come richiamati dal Regolamento Emittenti EGM, relativamente ai requisiti di indipendenza (i Requisiti di Indipendenza)
DICHIARO
- di possedere i Requisiti di Indipendenza
segnalando
________________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________________
(Solo in caso di dichiarazione positiva circa il possesso dei Requisiti di Indipendenza, segnalare, se del caso, ogni circostanza esistente rilevante ai sensi dell'art. 2, raccomandazione 7, del codice di corporate governance adottato dal Comitato per la Corporate Governance di Borsa Italiana, edizione 20201.)
o, in alternativa
-
di nonpossedere i Requisiti di Indipendenza
DICHIARO INOLTRE
- di nonpossedere i Requisiti di Indipendenza
- di impegnarmi a comunicare tempestivamente alla Società e per essa al suo Consiglio di Amministrazione e al Collegio Sindacale eventuali variazioni della presente dichiarazione ed a produrre, su richiesta della Società, la documentazione idonea a confermare la veridicità dei dati dichiarati.
Autorizzo, infine, la Società al trattamento dei propri dati personali, ai sensi del Regolamento (UE) 2016/679 e della normativa nazionale vigente in materia di protezione dei dati personali, ai fini per i quali la presente dichiarazione viene resa e alla pubblicazione della presente dichiarazione, del proprio curriculum vitae e di ogni altra informazione di cui sia richiesta la pubblicazione ai sensi delle vigenti disposizioni di legge, regolamentari e statutarie, nei termini e con le modalità ivi previsti.
Allego alla presente, quale parte integrante:
- curriculum vitae aggiornato, illustrativo delle caratteristiche personali e professionali;
- elenco degli incarichi di amministrazione e di controllo ricoperti presso altre società;
- copia del documento di identità e del codice fiscale.
In fede
Luca Abatello
1 Le circostanze che compromettono, o appaiono compromettere, l'indipendenza di un amministratore sono almeno le seguenti: a) se è un azionista significativo della società; b) se è, o è stato nei precedenti tre esercizi, un amministratore esecutivo o un dipendente: - della società, di una società da essa controllata avente rilevanza strategica o di una società sottoposta a comune controllo; - di un azionista significativo della società; c) se, direttamente o indirettamente (ad esempio attraverso società controllate o delle quali sia amministratore esecutivo, o in quanto partner di uno studio professionale o di una società di consulenza), ha, o ha avuto nei tre esercizi precedenti, una significativa relazione commerciale, finanziaria o professionale: - con la società o le società da essa controllate, o con i relativi amministratori esecutivi o il top management; - con un soggetto che, anche insieme ad altri attraverso un patto parasociale, controlla la società; o, se il controllante è una società o ente, con i relativi amministratori esecutivi o il top management; d) se riceve, o ha ricevuto nei precedenti tre esercizi, da parte della società, di una sua controllata o della società controllante, una significativa remunerazione aggiuntiva rispetto al compenso fisso per la carica e a quello previsto per la partecipazione ai comitati raccomandati dal Codice o previsti dalla normativa vigente; e) se è stato amministratore della società per più di nove esercizi, anche non consecutivi, negli ultimi dodici esercizi; f) se riveste la carica di amministratore esecutivo in un'altra società nella quale un amministratore esecutivo della società abbia un incarico di amministratore; g) se è socio o amministratore di una società o di un'entità appartenente alla rete della società incaricata della revisione legale della società; h) se è uno stretto familiare di una persona che si trovi in una delle situazioni di cui ai precedenti punti.
