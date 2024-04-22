Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

Name and type of organization providing education

1997

University of Genoa - Faculty of Business and Economics

Optional course on European Economic Policy

1998

Aiesec, CE DG V

Participation in the course "The company towards the year 2000" and in the cycle of European Conferences related to the use of information technology and electronic commerce, "Competing in the Information Society"

1999 Nitcomisa

Completion with honors of the postgraduate course "Starting business in the field of electronic commerce" (360-hour course, testimonials and preparation of business plan for a proposed advanced e-banking)

1999 Somedia

E-commercing Analyst

2001

H F Sherwood & Associates S A

Information Technology Services Consultancy, including a week-long visit to ICT companies in Dallas (eg. Mary Key, Blockbuster, FED)

2002

Il Sole 24 ore Formazione

Planning, budgeting and management control

2003 Microsoft Italia

Training course on REJ project management methodology for the coordination and development of complex ICT projects

2000-2017 Various

Frequent participation to several conferences, training updates and training on issues related to the ICT world (ERP, application development, enterprise portals, SOA, mobile), new media (web marketing, mobile marketing, proximity marketing), financial, business & general management (management control, business valuation, private equity, venture capital).

2004-2006 Istituto Worldwide

Postgraduate Course of English; business & economics Inglese, reaching level 10

2006-2007

SDA Bocconi

Degree Executive MBA - PIM

Pagina 5