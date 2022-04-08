Circle S p A : Group announces new partnership with ITALIANSPED (Sacmi Group)

Circle Group announces the new collaboration with ITALIANSPED, a SACMI Group company based in Imola and specialized in shipping, transport and integrated logistics services.
Aimed at analysing requirements and solutions for the creation of a single portal for shipments' traceability, the preliminary phase of the project includes an analytical activity - just completed - of Business Process Reengineering aimed at optimising the information exchange with the actors of the Supply Chain with whom ITALIANSPED interfaces on a daily basis.
The next phase of ITALIANSPED's support will be the implementation of the Dashboard & Federative Platform for real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments, including document management functionalities using the latest version of the Milos® Global Supply Chain Visibility suite, recently announced to the market.
