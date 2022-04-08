Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Circle S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/07 11:35:38 am EDT
3.750 EUR   +1.35%
04/06CIRCLE S P A : 06/04/2022 EGM Investor Day
PU
04/04CIRCLE GROUP : Alsea becomes stakeholder of the FENIX European Project
PU
03/31Bank of New York Mellon Picked by Circle as Custodian of Digital Currency USD Coin
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Circle S p A : Group announces new partnership with ITALIANSPED (Sacmi Group)

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Circle Group announces the new collaboration with ITALIANSPED, a SACMI Group company based in Imola and specialized in shipping, transport and integrated logistics services.

Aimed at analysing requirements and solutions for the creation of a single portal for shipments' traceability, the preliminary phase of the project includes an analytical activity - just completed - of Business Process Reengineering aimed at optimising the information exchange with the actors of the Supply Chain with whom ITALIANSPED interfaces on a daily basis.

The next phase of ITALIANSPED's support will be the implementation of the Dashboard & Federative Platform for real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments, including document management functionalities using the latest version of the Milos® Global Supply Chain Visibility suite, recently announced to the market.

READ THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

Circle S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIRCLE S.P.A.
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 9,27 M 9,27 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,75 €
Average target price 5,22 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.-3.35%16
FTI CONSULTING, INC.4.30%5 371
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-2.81%5 341
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-35.98%4 820
DITTO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED197.25%1 064
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-15.18%885