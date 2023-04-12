Circle S p A : Integrae SIM - Investor Day Circle

CIRCLE Group is an international player specialised in the analysis and development of innovative digitization solutions for port and intermodal logistics and in international consultancy with focus on Green Deal and energy transition headed by CIRCLE S.p.A.
Since
October 2018
listed on Euronext Growth Milan
Main products
Milos®: innovative software focused on intermodal logistic operations dedicated to inland & port termi- nals, MTOs & maritime agencies
Sinfomar: extended Port Community System connecting all players & processes involved in port
MasterSped®: evolutive platform for customs operators
Federative Services, TAP & GSCV solutions
StarTracking®: airport-to-airport tracking solution with real-time status updates
More than 30%
of revenues (CIRCLE) realised outside Italy; focus on Southern Europe, Mediterranean area, Black Sea and Middle East
EU Affairs Consultancy
EU Funding Accelerator: developing successful applications for funding
Strategic Communication and
Advocacy: Visual and Brand
Identity, Web Design, Social
Media Management, Events,
PR/Press, Roadshows
International Consultancy: policy
making and strategic technical orientations in the port, maritime and transport field
102*
direct employees and a network of
professionals
5 successful M&As since end of 2017
51% of Info.Era , specialised in software development with experience in the port sector through Sinfomar®
100% of Progetto Adele, specialised in the development of vertical software systems for the Supply Chain
51% of Log@Sea, company network specialised in logistic nodes automation using OCR and IOT technologies
51% of MagellanCircle, advocacy services towards European institutions
51% of Cargo Start, InnovativeStart-upproviding innovative technological products and services for operators of the air cargo field.
Revenues € 7.5 mln Revenues € 10.9 mln (+23% vs 2019) (+17% vs 2021)