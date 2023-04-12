Circle S p A : Integrae SIM - Investor Day Circle

Sinfomar: extended Port Community System connecting all players & processes involved in port

Milos®: innovative software focused on intermodal logistic operations dedicated to inland & port termi- nals, MTOs & maritime agencies

making and strategic technical orientations in the port, maritime and transport field

of revenues (CIRCLE) realised outside Italy; focus on Southern Europe, Mediterranean area, Black Sea and Middle East

More than 30%

102*

direct employees and a network of

professionals

5 successful M&As since end of 2017

51% of Info.Era , specialised in software development with experience in the port sector through Sinfomar®

100% of Progetto Adele, specialised in the development of vertical software systems for the Supply Chain

51% of Log@Sea, company network specialised in logistic nodes automation using OCR and IOT technologies

51% of MagellanCircle, advocacy services towards European institutions

51% of Cargo Start, Innovative Start-upproviding innovative technological products and services for operators of the air cargo field.