  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Circle S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:27:11 2023-04-12 am EDT
4.780 EUR   +2.58%
05:10aCircle S P A : Integrae SIM - Investor Day Circle
PU
04/04Circle S P A : Integrae SIM - Investor Access Event Paris
PU
04/03Circle S P A : Spring Investor Day - Banca Profilo
PU
Circle S p A : Integrae SIM - Investor Day Circle

04/12/2023 | 05:10am EDT
CONNECT 4 AGILE GROWTH

INVESTOR PRESENTATION - CONFIDENTIAL

Agenda

  • Corporate overview and 2022 Financials
  • Megatrends & objectives achieved
  • «Connect 4 Agile Growth» Strategic Roadmap

Corporate overview & 2022 Financials

CIRCLE Group overview

Highlights

CIRCLE Group is an international player specialised in the analysis and development of innovative digitization solutions for port and intermodal logistics and in international consultancy with focus on Green Deal and energy transition headed by CIRCLE S.p.A.

Since

October 2018

listed on Euronext Growth Milan

Main products

Milos®: innovative software focused on intermodal logistic operations dedicated to inland & port termi- nals, MTOs & maritime agencies

Sinfomar: extended Port Community System connecting all players & processes involved in port

MasterSped®: evolutive platform for customs operators

Federative Services, TAP & GSCV solutions

StarTracking®: airport-to-airport tracking solution with real-time status updates

More than 30%

of revenues (CIRCLE) realised outside Italy; focus on Southern Europe, Mediterranean area, Black Sea and Middle East

EU Affairs Consultancy

EU Funding Accelerator: developing successful applications for funding

Strategic Communication and

Advocacy: Visual and Brand

Identity, Web Design, Social

Media Management, Events,

PR/Press, Roadshows

International Consultancy: policy

making and strategic technical orientations in the port, maritime and transport field

102*

direct employees and a network of

professionals

5 successful M&As since end of 2017

51% of Info.Era , specialised in software development with experience in the port sector through Sinfomar®

100% of Progetto Adele, specialised in the development of vertical software systems for the Supply Chain

51% of Log@Sea, company network specialised in logistic nodes automation using OCR and IOT technologies

51% of MagellanCircle, advocacy services towards European institutions

51% of Cargo Start, Innovative Start-upproviding innovative technological products and services for operators of the air cargo field.

Revenues € 7.5 mln Revenues € 10.9 mln (+23% vs 2019) (+17% vs 2021)

Ebitda: € 2 m

Ebitda Margin: 18%

Circle Net Profit: € 0.83 m

NFP ADJ: € 2.9 mln (cash € 1.8 m)

Financial Year 2022

*March 2023

Intermodal Logistics

Ports / Maritime

EU Consultancy

Gate Automation

EU Consultancy

Air cargo integrated

solutions

Freight Forwarding

Corporate overview

Group Structure

Rail undertaking solutions

/

business

Optimisation & Digital Twin

technologiesComplementary

CPM, Governance, Risk

Operative Human Resources

IT networking, cyber security

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Rail signalling / Last Mile

Disclaimer

Circle S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 09:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
