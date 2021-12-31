Circle S p A : Magellan Circle Shareholders' Meeting confirms with satisfaction the goodness of the path taken and its centrality within Connect 4 Agile Growth strategic roadmap

PRESS RELEASE

CIRCLE: Magellan Circle Shareholders' Meeting confirms with satisfaction the goodness of the path taken and its centrality within Connect 4 Agile Growth strategic roadmap

6 are the main contracts of 2021 for a total value exceeding Euro 3 million

Formalities of the Magellan Circle operation by 31/12/2021 are postponed by one month

Genoa, 31st December 2021

CircleS.p.A., ("Circle" or the "Company"), company heading the homonymous Group

specialized in the analysis and development of automation and digitalization solutions for

port and intermodal logistics sectors, listed on Euronext Growth Milan market, announces

that Magellan Circle Shareholders' Meeting noted with great satisfaction the results of the

year, confirming the strategic nature of the joint venture and its centrality within Connect

4 Agile Growth strategic roadmap.

More specifically, in 2021 Circle Connecting EU and Magellan Circle has awarded the

following contracts: