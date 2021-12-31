Circle S p A : Magellan Circle Shareholders' Meeting confirms with satisfaction the goodness of the path taken and its centrality within Connect 4 Agile Growth strategic roadmap
CIRCLE: Magellan Circle Shareholders' Meeting confirms with satisfaction the goodness of the path taken and its centrality within Connect 4 Agile Growth strategic roadmap
6 are the main contracts of 2021 for a total value exceeding Euro 3 million
Formalities of the Magellan Circle operation by 31/12/2021 are postponed by one month
Genoa, 31st December 2021
CircleS.p.A., ("Circle" or the "Company"), company heading the homonymous Group
specialized in the analysis and development of automation and digitalization solutions for
port and intermodal logistics sectors, listed on Euronext Growth Milan market, announces
that Magellan Circle Shareholders' Meeting noted with great satisfaction the results of the
year, confirming the strategic nature of the joint venture and its centrality within Connect
4 Agile Growth strategic roadmap.
More specifically, in 2021 Circle Connecting EU and Magellan Circle has awarded the
following contracts:
development of International Fast & Secure Trade Lane (IFSTL) on several routes connecting Ireland with France and the United Kingdom - contract value approximately Euro 0.2 million (see Press release June 7, 2021)
implementation with RINA of Regulation (EU) 2020/1056 on electronic information on freight (eFTI) - contract value approximately Euro 210,000 (see Press relase July 26, 2021)
organisation and management of events for the Representation of the European Commission in Portugal - total value of the contract is about 1.8 million Euro; the contract will be concluded for a period of 12 months and is renewable 3 times to a maximum of 48 months (see Press release September 20, 2021).
CIRCLE Group is the Group specialized in the analysis and development of innovation and digitalization solutions for the port and intermodal logistics sectors headed by Circle S.p.A., Innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana since October 26th, 2018 (alphanumeric code: CIRC; ISIN code for ordinary shares: IT. 0005344996).
Besides Circle, belong to the Group software houses Info.era and Progetto Adele, purchased respectively at the end of 2017 and in July 2019.
Synergies between Circle, Info.era and Progetto Adele allowed the Group to expand the portfolio of solutions offered in the fields of IoT, Optimisation, Digital Twin, Big Data and Process Automation, and to strenghten its software products: Milos® - the suite for all players of intermodal logistics such as inland terminals, port terminals, ports, MTOs and shipping agencies, Sinfomar - Port Community System -,Master SPED® and Master TRADE® solutions - respectively dedicated to shipping and logistics, and to commerce and industry.
With Circle Connecting EU, Circle supports Public Entities and Companies by identifying their positioning at European level (EU Branding) and funding opportunities (Project Anticipation). Moreover, thanks to the joint venture agreement and purchase of Magellan Circle, Portuguese entity delivering advocacy services towards the European Institutions, Circle Connecting EU offers further
services at European level, regarding the Iberian Peninsula, having strengthened its presence in Brussels and taken maximum advantages from opportunities linked to the Next Generation EU Recovery Fund. Lastly, Circle leads Log@Sea, network of enterprises to enhance its evolved solutions for Gate Automation of ports and intermodal hubs.
