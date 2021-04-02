Circle S p A : 02 04 2021 - Presentazione Smart Tech Investor Day di IR Top
04/02/2021 | 11:04am EDT
CONNECT 4 AGILE GROWTH
INVESTOR PRESENTATION - CONFIDENTIAL
April 2nd, 2021
Corporate overview
Highlights
Circle Group is an international player specialised in providing innovative technological solutions for automation and digitalisation of the entire supply chain, with distinctive vertical skills in the port and intermodal logistics sectors. Through a vertically integrated business model, the Group completes its offering with services supporting its clients in gathering European funding and achieving a strategic positioning at European level.
Since
October 2018
Listed on AIM Italia
3 main products
Milos®: innovative software focused on intermodal logistic operations dedicated to inland and port terminals, MTOs and maritime agencies
Sinfomar®: Extended Port Community System connecting all players and processes involved in a port
MasterSped®: evolutive platform for customs operators
More than 30%
of revenues (Circle) realised outside Italy; focus on South Europe, Mediterranean area, Black Sea and Middle East
2 main EU
services
Project Anticipation: support to Public and Private entities achieving strategic objectives exploiting EU funds
EU Branding: company positioning and visibility on the international market aimed at strengthening the relations and business proposals in Europe
70
direct employees and a network of
collaborators
4 successful M&A since end of 2017
51% of Info.Era , specialised in software development with a deep experience in port sector with Sinfomar®
100% of Progetto Adele, specialised in the development of vertical software systems for the Supply Chain
51% of Log@Sea, company network specialised in logistic nodes automation using OCR and IOT technologies
51% of Magellan, EU business
Revenues € 7.5 mln
(+23% vs 2019)
Adj Ebitda € 1.3 m
Ebitda adj margin 17%
Circle Net Profit € 0.6 m
NFP
€ 0.61 m
Year 2020
Corporate Overview
3 Business Units, targets and products
Innovative and
Smart Supply Chain
Inland and Port
Mutimodal Transport
Operators & Rail
Terminal Operators
Companies
Port Authorities and
Shipping Agencies
Port Communities
Global Supply Chain
Connecting EU
Visibility
Shippers
Freight Forwarders
Private and Public entities specialised in
port, transport and logistics
Customs Operators
Project Anticipation
EU Branding
Financials
2012-2020 Group revenues
+25%
2020
vs 2019
Group
€ 7,4 mln
+23%
Revenues
Green numbers are related to Systematic M&A; Info.era (acquisition 01.01.2018), Progetto Adele (acquisition 01.08.2019), Log@Sea (51% defined July 2020)
Circle Group Financial Statement FY2020
2020
2019
Revenues
€ 7,4 mln (+23%)
€ 6,1 mln
EBITDA adjusted*
€ 1,3 mln
€ 1,5 mln
*excluding not recurrent costs
(EBITDA 0,7 mln)
(EBITDA 1,2 mln)
EBIT adjusted*
€ 0,65 mln
€ 0,9 mln
(after ammortisations and depreciation
(after ammortisations and depreciation
*excluding not recurrent costs
of about 0,7 ml; EBIT 0,04)
of about 0,6 ml; EBIT 0,6)
Net profit
€ 0,03 mln
€ 0,5 mln
(Circle Spa +10%)
(Circle Spa + 51%)
NFP
€ 0,61 mln
€ 0,33 mln
(+81%)
Group Backlog: more than € 9 mln
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.