Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Circle S.p.A.    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Circle S p A : 02 04 2021 - Presentazione Smart Tech Investor Day di IR Top

04/02/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONNECT 4 AGILE GROWTH

INVESTOR PRESENTATION - CONFIDENTIAL

April 2nd, 2021

Corporate overview

Highlights

Circle Group is an international player specialised in providing innovative technological solutions for automation and digitalisation of the entire supply chain, with distinctive vertical skills in the port and intermodal logistics sectors. Through a vertically integrated business model, the Group completes its offering with services supporting its clients in gathering European funding and achieving a strategic positioning at European level.

Since

October 2018

Listed on AIM Italia

3 main products

Milos®: innovative software focused on intermodal logistic operations dedicated to inland and port terminals, MTOs and maritime agencies

Sinfomar®: Extended Port Community System connecting all players and processes involved in a port

MasterSped®: evolutive platform for customs operators

More than 30%

of revenues (Circle) realised outside Italy; focus on South Europe, Mediterranean area, Black Sea and Middle East

2 main EU

services

Project Anticipation: support to Public and Private entities achieving strategic objectives exploiting EU funds

EU Branding: company positioning and visibility on the international market aimed at strengthening the relations and business proposals in Europe

70

direct employees and a network of

collaborators

4 successful M&A since end of 2017

51% of Info.Era , specialised in software development with a deep experience in port sector with Sinfomar®

100% of Progetto Adele, specialised in the development of vertical software systems for the Supply Chain

51% of Log@Sea, company network specialised in logistic nodes automation using OCR and IOT technologies

51% of Magellan, EU business

Revenues € 7.5 mln

(+23% vs 2019)

Adj Ebitda € 1.3 m

Ebitda adj margin 17%

Circle Net Profit € 0.6 m

NFP

€ 0.61 m

Year 2020

Corporate Overview

3 Business Units, targets and products

Innovative and

Smart Supply Chain

Inland and Port

Mutimodal Transport

Operators & Rail

Terminal Operators

Companies

Port Authorities and

Shipping Agencies

Port Communities

Global Supply Chain

Connecting EU

Visibility

Shippers

Freight Forwarders

Private and Public entities specialised in

port, transport and logistics

Customs Operators

Project Anticipation

EU Branding

Financials

2012-2020 Group revenues

+25%

2020

vs 2019

Group

€ 7,4 mln

+23%

Revenues

Green numbers are related to Systematic M&A; Info.era (acquisition 01.01.2018), Progetto Adele (acquisition 01.08.2019), Log@Sea (51% defined July 2020)

Circle Group Financial Statement FY2020

2020

2019

Revenues

€ 7,4 mln (+23%)

€ 6,1 mln

EBITDA adjusted*

€ 1,3 mln

€ 1,5 mln

*excluding not recurrent costs

(EBITDA 0,7 mln)

(EBITDA 1,2 mln)

EBIT adjusted*

€ 0,65 mln

€ 0,9 mln

(after ammortisations and depreciation

(after ammortisations and depreciation

*excluding not recurrent costs

of about 0,7 ml; EBIT 0,04)

of about 0,6 ml; EBIT 0,6)

Net profit

€ 0,03 mln

€ 0,5 mln

(Circle Spa +10%)

(Circle Spa + 51%)

NFP

€ 0,61 mln

€ 0,33 mln

(+81%)

Group Backlog: more than € 9 mln

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Circle S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 15:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CIRCLE S.P.A.
11:04aCIRCLE S P A  : 02 04 2021 - Presentazione Smart Tech Investor Day di IR Top
PU
04/01CIRCLE S P A  : 2021 03 31 Circle Magellan
PU
03/29CIRCLE S P A  : 2021 03 29 Circle Financial Statement FY 2020
PU
03/25CIRCLE S P A  : & Maps starts the pilot project for Multimodal Optimisation with..
PU
03/04CIRCLE S P A  : “The Next-Gen Integrated Systems and Innovative Federative..
PU
03/01CIRCLE S P A  : Milos® Terminal Operating System fully operational for Trieste I..
PU
02/24CIRCLE S P A  : La suite Milos® di Circle sarà in grado di interfacciarsi con i ..
PU
02/02CIRCLE S P A  : Equity Research 01 02 2021 elaborata da IR TOP Consulting
PU
01/292021 01 29 CIRCLE S.P.A. : alliance with Magellan and Connecting EU Newco
PU
01/26CIRCLE GROUP : kicks off the pilot project with expert.ai within FENIX
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,20 M 8,47 M 8,47 M
Net income 2020 0,30 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net cash 2020 0,70 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,53 €
Last Close Price 2,94 €
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Stefano Messina Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director & Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Media & Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.5.76%12
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.-10.14%9 264
FTI CONSULTING, INC.27.26%4 744
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-14.68%962
STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED-7.13%821
ANHUI TRANSPORT CONSULTING & DESIGN INSTITUTE CO.,LTD.1.40%651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ