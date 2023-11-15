(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Wednesday the signing of a new contract worth more than EUR200,000 and including recurring multi-year SaaS services, with a leading European customs broker and multimodal logistics operator.

The client will rely on the group "to innovate and optimize its management procedures through the use of Master SPED software and a series of related Milos federated services, with the aim of recovering efficiency, saving time and limiting the risk of manual errors, as well as offering important value-added services and dashboards to major industrial clients," the company notes in a note.

Circle's stock closed Wednesday up 0.9 percent to EUR5.95 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

