(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Tuesday evening that the board has resolved to submit a proposal for a paid capital increase of up to a maximum of EUR4.0 million to the next shareholders' meeting, called for June 27 in extraordinary session.

This is to be done through the issuance of up to 600,000 ordinary shares with no indication of par value, having the same characteristics as those outstanding, with a final deadline for subscription set for Dec. 31, 2024.

The board also approved the Strategic Roadmap 2024-2027 Connect 4 Agile Growth, which will be presented on June 12.

Circle closed Tuesday's session in the green by 2.9 percent at EUR7.78 per share.

