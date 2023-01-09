Circle chosen by leading terminal for automation and digitization

(Alliance News) - Circle Spa on Monday announced that it has been selected by a leading inland terminal in northern Italy to support the automation and digitization process.

The order, valued at more than EUR210,000, involves the implementation of a complete project of specialized hardware components, Milos TOS software including Federated Services for the management of access control procedures at the container gate and Intermodal Transport Units, as well as interoperability components with reference ports.

Circle on Monday closed 2.5 percent in the red at EUR3.89 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

