    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-09 am EST
3.890 EUR   -2.51%
01:30pCircle chosen by leading terminal for automation and digitization
AN
02:26aFutures up; China reopening pushes stocks up
AN
01/06Europeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
Circle chosen by leading terminal for automation and digitization

01/09/2023 | 01:30pm EST
(Alliance News) - Circle Spa on Monday announced that it has been selected by a leading inland terminal in northern Italy to support the automation and digitization process.

The order, valued at more than EUR210,000, involves the implementation of a complete project of specialized hardware components, Milos TOS software including Federated Services for the management of access control procedures at the container gate and Intermodal Transport Units, as well as interoperability components with reference ports.

Circle on Monday closed 2.5 percent in the red at EUR3.89 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 9,02 M 9,02 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,9%
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,99 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.6.12%17
FTI CONSULTING, INC.2.08%5 454
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-1.58%4 678
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.3.07%4 193
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.89%1 883
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED1.66%1 428