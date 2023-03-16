Advanced search
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
2023-03-16
4.100 EUR   -1.20%
02:04pCircle gets EUR500,000 order from leading Italian port
AN
03/15Circle Group, increases production value by 17% in 2022
AN
02/23Futures bullish; Eni profit soars
AN
Circle gets EUR500,000 order from leading Italian port

03/16/2023
(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Thursday that a leading Mediterranean port has chosen the group's "Port Community Services."

The order, valued at more than EUR500,000 for a duration of nine months, "confirms the topical moment for ports and the very strong development opportunities that are increasingly materializing in the intermodal and rail logistics market," the company wrote in a note.

Luca Abatello, CEO and president of Circle commented, "We are thrilled with the trust and appreciation of the industry's largest players for our Port Community Services, which address the need to digitally connect public and private actors to increase the efficiency of a port's community processes, and represent one of the cornerstones of the Connect 4 Agile Growth strategy."

On Thursday, Circle closed down 1.2 percent at EUR4.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 8,15 M 8,59 M 8,59 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net cash 2022 2,17 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 33,9%
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Francesco Quagliuolo Chairman
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.10.37%18
FTI CONSULTING, INC.23.51%6 520
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.26.37%6 006
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-39.72%2 453
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.42%2 012
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-1.66%1 360