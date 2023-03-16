Circle gets EUR500,000 order from leading Italian port

(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Thursday that a leading Mediterranean port has chosen the group's "Port Community Services."

The order, valued at more than EUR500,000 for a duration of nine months, "confirms the topical moment for ports and the very strong development opportunities that are increasingly materializing in the intermodal and rail logistics market," the company wrote in a note.

Luca Abatello, CEO and president of Circle commented, "We are thrilled with the trust and appreciation of the industry's largest players for our Port Community Services, which address the need to digitally connect public and private actors to increase the efficiency of a port's community processes, and represent one of the cornerstones of the Connect 4 Agile Growth strategy."

On Thursday, Circle closed down 1.2 percent at EUR4.10 per share.

