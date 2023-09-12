(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Tuesday that its board of directors approved a number of figures for the first half of the year and, in particular, showed production value up 35 percent to EUR7.0 million from EUR5.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Luca Abatello, CEO & president of Circle Group, commented, "The first half of 2023 is our best result ever, with growth very much focused on software products, which are at the heart of the Connect 4 Agile Growth strategy. They are paying off the investments made in recent years, the market advance on federated services, synchromodal solutions integrating the logistics chain, concrete optimization and artificial intelligence projects dropped into punctual efficiencies of intermodal nodes, as well as European projects linked to Green Deal and Energy Transition."

The company also made it known that Monia Ungaro is the group's new CFO.

Circle's stock closed Tuesday down 0.9 percent at EUR5.45 per share.

