Circle, new EUR400,000 order for services to logistics operator

(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed a new contract to supply the Milos MTO suite and related Federated Services to a major logistics operator active in the management of import and export rail shipments for leading companies in northern Italy and central Europe.

The value of the order is more than EUR400,000

Thus, "Circle further confirms the alignment of the Connect 4 Agile Growth strategic plan with the needs of market players to enjoy an increasingly green and federated logistics service network," the company explained in a note.

On Wednesday, Circle closed flat at EUR3.80 per share.

