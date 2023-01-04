Advanced search
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
3.800 EUR    0.00%
Circle, new EUR400,000 order for services to logistics operator
11:54aMib above 24,800 but oils hold back list
05:54aEuropeans still up; bearish oil on Mib.
Circle, new EUR400,000 order for services to logistics operator

01/04/2023 | 01:20pm EST
(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed a new contract to supply the Milos MTO suite and related Federated Services to a major logistics operator active in the management of import and export rail shipments for leading companies in northern Italy and central Europe.

The value of the order is more than EUR400,000

Thus, "Circle further confirms the alignment of the Connect 4 Agile Growth strategic plan with the needs of market players to enjoy an increasingly green and federated logistics service network," the company explained in a note.

On Wednesday, Circle closed flat at EUR3.80 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 8,97 M 8,97 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,80 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.1.06%16
FTI CONSULTING, INC.1.95%5 446
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.0.00%4 815
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.0.00%4 121
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.39%1 892
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED1.24%1 377