(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Tuesday that a new Mediterranean port has been added to the panel of users of "Port Community System" solutions designed and developed by the company.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR130,000 for a nine-month reference period.

"The order contributes to increasing the number of ports where Circle is present, either directly or through the specific expertise of individual group companies, with its own projects and services, in the wake of the plan to develop predictive, federated sustainable logistics outlined by the Connect 4 Agile Growth roadmap," the company explained in a note.

On Monday, Circle closed down 7.0 percent at EUR5.30 per share.

