(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Thursday that it has signed new contracts with two different prestigious Portuguese associations through Magellan Circle.

The contracts are worth a total of about EUR100,000 and are part of the circular economy strand, which aims for greater sustainability through waste reduction, particularly in resource-intensive sectors.

The Circle team," the company explained in a note, "will put all of its experience in working alongside public bodies and organizations as well as European companies in advising and providing Strategic Communication and Advocacy and Eu Funding Accelerator services, lending specialized support activities in the area of communication, including implementation of advertising campaigns through traditional and social media, and project management.

Circle closed Thursday at par at EUR5.70 per share.

