(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with a Mediterranean port for the use of Port Community Services offered by the group.

The value of the contract is more than EUR700,000 and will run for about 18 months, expandable to an additional EUR1.0 million for a total value of EUR1.7 million and a period of up to 24 months.

Luca Abatello, CEO & President of Circle Group, commented, "This agreement confirms the quality of the port digitization solutions offered by the group and the distinctiveness of our services. The 'Connect 4 Agile Growth' plan, unveiled at the end of June, significantly aims to expand these services and, with the support of the NRP, we will be able to further strengthen our path in the coming months. The concreteness of the results achieved and the optimization achieved in the port context, guarantees immediate benefits to the group's partners."

Circle's stock closed Wednesday at parity at EUR8.38 per share.

