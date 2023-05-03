Advanced search
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-03 am EDT
4.520 EUR   -0.88%
Circle signs contract worth EUR300,000
AN
04/12Circle S P A : Integrae SIM - Investor Day Circle
PU
04/04Circle S P A : Integrae SIM - Investor Access Event Paris
PU
Circle signs contract worth EUR300,000

05/03/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Circle Group announced Wednesday that it has signed a new framework contract and a first project worth about EUR300,000 with a leading international multimodal logistics operator.

The contract has a nine-month duration and covers innovative digitization activities related to the international cargo sector, including a strong focus on multimodal shipping and air cargo.

Circle closed the session in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR4.52 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 8,15 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net cash 2022 2,17 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,3 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,56 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Francesco Quagliuolo Chairman
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.21.28%20
FTI CONSULTING, INC.12.94%5 922
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.18.71%5 452
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-37.38%2 459
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.82%2 204
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED7.05%1 464
