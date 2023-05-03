Circle signs contract worth EUR300,000

(Alliance News) - Circle Group announced Wednesday that it has signed a new framework contract and a first project worth about EUR300,000 with a leading international multimodal logistics operator.

The contract has a nine-month duration and covers innovative digitization activities related to the international cargo sector, including a strong focus on multimodal shipping and air cargo.

Circle closed the session in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR4.52 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

