(Alliance News) - Circle on Monday announced that it has signed a contract with yet another leading port in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The value of the contract is approximatelyEUR135,000 and the duration of the assignment is nine months.

"Building on its know-how in the last port mile, Circle will support the port in question in the development of new Port Community Services aimed at optimizing the intermodal and trucking component.

Circle closed Friday's session in the green by 2.9 percent at EUR5.30 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

