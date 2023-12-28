(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Thursday that Progetto Adele Srl, a wholly owned subsidiary, will change its name to Next Freight Srl effective Jan. 1, 2024.

"Progetto Adele is changing its skin to accompany shippers and freight forwarders of the future on this evolutionary path, sanctioning the end of data entry thanks to the market release of version 10.2 of the MasterSPED suite and the completion of the integration of Circle Group's Federated Services for the automated management of logistics, customs and freight forwarding," the company announced in a note.

Thanks to these important new features, operators can find pre-inserted in the product--without having to manually enter what they still too often receive via e-mail today--over 90 percent of the information they receive from customers and suppliers, and thus take greater care of loyalty services and other value-added activities.

In addition, advanced Business Intelligence, Operational and Customs Dashboards, and advanced Track and Trace capabilities are available with a view to preventing problems and suggesting solutions. MasterSPED® is integrated with the ACCUDIRE collaborative digital platform for digitizing and sharing e-CMR in real time and with all further customs evolutions of which more will be announced by the end of January.

Next Freight will, finally, undergo a capital strengthening by transferring reserves to capital, an operation that has already been placed on the agenda of the ordinary and extraordinary meeting of Next Freight shareholders already convened for April 24, 2024, and which will give even more support to the development of the company and its proprietary software.

Circle's stock on Thursday closed in the green by 3.0 percent at EUR6.85 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

