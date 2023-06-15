Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Circle S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-15 am EDT
4.680 EUR   -0.43%
12:36pCircle to receive EUR130,000 contract from European port operator
AN
06/08Circle S P A : Investor Industrial 2026 Presentation
PU
05/22Circle gets EUR250,000 contract from leading Mediterranean port
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Circle to receive EUR130,000 contract from European port operator

06/15/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Thursday that it has been selected by a leading European operator to support the development of innovative airport, multimodal and customs digital services.

Circle Group will support the client for the nine-month duration of the contract, which is worth more than EUR130,000.

"The new contract and project are a further advancement within the Connect 4 Agile Growth roadmap that aims to connect all Supply Chain stakeholders in a digital, green and federated logic," the company explained.

"Thanks to the union of airport, multimodal and customs procedures, it will be possible to improve the process of transferring goods on arrival and departure, allowing the owner or person in charge of the goods and their shipping, logistics and transport partners to transfer the latter in a simplified, efficient and optimized way," explained Luca Abatello, CEO & president of Circle. Multimodal customs procedures thus become even more flexible and efficiency and real-time tracking an everyday reality."

Circle's stock closed Thursday down 0.4 percent at EUR4.68 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about CIRCLE S.P.A.
12:36pCircle to receive EUR130,000 contract from European port operator
AN
06/08Circle S P A : Investor Industrial 2026 Presentation
PU
05/22Circle gets EUR250,000 contract from leading Mediterranean port
AN
05/03Circle signs contract worth EUR300,000
AN
04/12Circle S P A : Integrae SIM - Investor Day Circle
PU
04/04Circle S P A : Integrae SIM - Investor Access Event Paris
PU
04/03Circle S P A : Spring Investor Day - Banca Profilo
PU
03/30Mib breaks through 27,000; MPS acts as locomotive
AN
03/30Squares bullish; banking well in Milan
AN
03/28Mib up; Italian business confidence rises
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,15 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net cash 2022 2,17 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,70 €
Average target price 6,20 €
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Francesco Quagliuolo Chairman
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.25.00%20
FTI CONSULTING, INC.21.64%6 432
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.32.95%5 994
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-35.30%2 452
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.27.37%2 364
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED13.69%1 601
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer