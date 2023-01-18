Circle will provide port community system services to Mediterranean port

(Alliance News) - Circle Group Spa announced Wednesday that it will provide port community system services to a leading Mediterranean port.

"For Circle, the order is worth more than EUR130,000 and represents a further evolutionary step in the 2024 Connect 4 Agile Growth journey to simplify and modernize the port logistics market," the company explained.

Developed to act as a kind of "operational, documentary, customs one-stop shop" capable of digitally connecting public and private actors, effectively implementing a port's community processes, this solution networks numerous actors, from the Customs Authority to the Coast Guard, from shippers to transport providers, from last-mile logistics operators to inland terminals.

Luca Abatello, CEO and president of Circle, said, "The port community system will allow, on the one hand, to increase the efficiency of traffic arriving at and departing from the port and, on the other hand, to offer a valuable monitoring tool, in the sign of an increasingly predictive logistics based on federated digital services."

Circle Group's stock closed Wednesday at par at EUR3.88 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

