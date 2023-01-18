Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Circle S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:26 2023-01-18 am EST
3.880 EUR    0.00%
01:20pCircle will provide port community system services to Mediterranean port
AN
01/11Italian supply chain group chooses Circle to digitize procedures
AN
01/09Circle chosen by leading terminal for automation and digitization
AN
Circle will provide port community system services to Mediterranean port

01/18/2023 | 01:20pm EST
(Alliance News) - Circle Group Spa announced Wednesday that it will provide port community system services to a leading Mediterranean port.

"For Circle, the order is worth more than EUR130,000 and represents a further evolutionary step in the 2024 Connect 4 Agile Growth journey to simplify and modernize the port logistics market," the company explained.

Developed to act as a kind of "operational, documentary, customs one-stop shop" capable of digitally connecting public and private actors, effectively implementing a port's community processes, this solution networks numerous actors, from the Customs Authority to the Coast Guard, from shippers to transport providers, from last-mile logistics operators to inland terminals.

Luca Abatello, CEO and president of Circle, said, "The port community system will allow, on the one hand, to increase the efficiency of traffic arriving at and departing from the port and, on the other hand, to offer a valuable monitoring tool, in the sign of an increasingly predictive logistics based on federated digital services."

Circle Group's stock closed Wednesday at par at EUR3.88 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

