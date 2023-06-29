(Alliance News) - Circle Group Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed a contract worth more than EUR130,000 with a new Mediterranean port for a year-long project including "Port Community Services" solutions.

The project is another step in the Connect 4 Agile Growth roadmap, which includes expansion of geographic coverage as one of the cornerstones of the group's development strategy, the company explained.

"This is a really important moment for the Mediterranean and for the Italian economy, and we believe that - by increasing the efficiency of traffic management through the use of federated digital services - ports and digitization can give a decisive push in this direction," said Luca Abatello, CEO and chairman of Circle.

Circle Group's stock closed Wednesday up 1.7 percent at EUR4.94 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.