Cirle chosen by Tyrrhenian multipurpose terminal for gate automation

(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Monday that it has signed a new contract through the Log@Sea business network to supply advanced gate automation solutions to a leading Tyrrhenian multipurpose terminal.

"The order, whose value exceeds EUR145,000, involves the implementation of a complete project of specialized hardware components and Milos software for the management of gate access control procedures for vehicles and Intermodal Transport Units. The topical moment and market confidence in the solutions behind our Connect 4 Agile Growth plan are confirmed," explained President and CEO Luca Abatello.

More specifically, a driver badge recognition reader and technology suitable for automating the opening/closing of the barrier at the gate will be installed, as well as a totem in the lane; in addition, the reading of tractor and trailer license plates will be done through the use of OCR technology.

Circle, on Monday, closed flat at EUR3.76 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.