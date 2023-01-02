Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Circle S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-02 am EST
3.760 EUR    0.00%
01:22pCirle chosen by Tyrrhenian multipurpose terminal for gate automation
AN
2022European stock exchanges turn upward except London
AN
2022Circle, EUR650,000-plus contract with Italian logistics operator
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cirle chosen by Tyrrhenian multipurpose terminal for gate automation

01/02/2023 | 01:22pm EST
(Alliance News) - Circle Spa announced Monday that it has signed a new contract through the Log@Sea business network to supply advanced gate automation solutions to a leading Tyrrhenian multipurpose terminal.

"The order, whose value exceeds EUR145,000, involves the implementation of a complete project of specialized hardware components and Milos software for the management of gate access control procedures for vehicles and Intermodal Transport Units. The topical moment and market confidence in the solutions behind our Connect 4 Agile Growth plan are confirmed," explained President and CEO Luca Abatello.

More specifically, a driver badge recognition reader and technology suitable for automating the opening/closing of the barrier at the gate will be installed, as well as a totem in the lane; in addition, the reading of tractor and trailer license plates will be done through the use of OCR technology.

Circle, on Monday, closed flat at EUR3.76 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 9,08 M 9,08 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,76 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
