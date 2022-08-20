Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Circle S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-19 am EDT
3.740 EUR    0.00%
02:07aEurope's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
RE
08/19'Spanish Stonehenge' emerges from drought-hit dam
RE
08/18Russian duo hail Stars Coffee as successor brand to Starbucks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall

08/20/2022 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards.

In Spain, suffering its worst drought in decades, archaeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge" that is usually covered by the waters of a dam.

Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal, the stone circle currently sits fully exposed in one corner of the Valdecanas reservoir, in the central province of Caceres, where authorities say the water level has dropped to 28% of capacity.

It was discovered by German archaeologist Hugo Obermaier in 1926, but the area was flooded in 1963 in a rural development project under Francisco Franco's dictatorship. Since then it has only become fully visible four times.

Memories of past droughts have also been rekindled in Germany by the reappearance of so-called "hunger stones" along the River Rhine. Many such stones have become visible along the banks of Germany's largest river in recent weeks.

Bearing dates and people's initials, their re-emergence is seen by some as a warning and reminder of the hardships people faced during former droughts. Dates visible on stones seen in Worms, south of Frankfurt, and Rheindorf, near Leverkusen, included 1947, 1959, 2003 and 2018.

Another of Europe's mighty rivers, the Danube, has fallen to one of its lowest levels in almost a century as a result of the drought, exposing the hulks of more than 20 German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo.

The vessels were among hundreds scuttled along the Danube by Nazi Germany's Black Sea fleet in 1944 as they retreated from advancing Soviet forces, and still hamper river traffic during low water levels.

Italy has declared a state of emergency for areas around the River Po, and in late July a previously submerged 450-kg (1,000-pound) World War Two bomb was discovered in the low-running waters of the country's longest river.

Around 3,000 people living near the northern village of Borgo Virgilio, close to the city of Mantua, were evacuated while military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion of the U.S.-manufactured device earlier this month.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CIRCLE S.P.A.
02:07aEurope's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
RE
08/19'Spanish Stonehenge' emerges from drought-hit dam
RE
08/18Russian duo hail Stars Coffee as successor brand to Starbucks
RE
08/18'Spanish Stonehenge' emerges from drought-hit dam
RE
08/16Lula, Bolsonaro officially enter campaign season as they court voters
RE
08/16Estonian visa cancellation has ordinary Russians worried
RE
08/16CRYPTOVERSE : Electric ether leaps on verge of Merge
RE
08/15Giuliani is target of GA criminal probe
RE
08/15A new model to help refugees built for Afghans, adapts to support Ukrainians
RE
08/10Factbox-Is global inflation nearing a peak?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,74 €
Average target price 5,20 €
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.-3.61%15
FTI CONSULTING, INC.11.56%5 700
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-3.26%4 877
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-33.11%4 617
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.94%2 046
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.9.46%1 925