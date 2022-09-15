Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Circle S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
2022-09-15
3.600 EUR    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Germany says it will deliver two additional multiple rocket launchers to Kyiv

09/15/2022 | 09:30am EDT
Interview with German Defence Minister Lambrecht on Indo-Pacific

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will supply two more multiple rocket launchers to Kyiv, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday in Berlin.

"We have decided to deliver two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers including 200 rockets to Ukraine," she told a Bundeswehr conference, adding the training of the Ukrainian operators was expected to start in September.

"On top of this, we will send 50 Dingo armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine," Lambrecht announced, referring to an armoured vehicle that the German military extensively used during NATO's military operation in Afghanistan.

She also said a deal on a circle swap of infantry fighting vehicles with Greece and Ukraine was almost completed, meaning Germany would soon hand over 40 Marder IFVs to Greece while Greece, in turn, would pass on 40 of its Soviet-built BMP-1 IFVs to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 8,50 M 8,50 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,60 €
Average target price 5,20 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.-7.22%14
FTI CONSULTING, INC.1.62%5 263
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-8.43%4 368
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-38.82%3 996
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.91%1 964
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED44.50%1 667