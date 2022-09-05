Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Circle S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIRC   IT0005344996

CIRCLE S.P.A.

(CIRC)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-05 am EDT
3.650 EUR    0.00%
'It is very nice to be back in the UK,' royal Meghan tells a summit

09/05/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit, in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delivered her first speech in Britain since she and husband Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties, telling a summit for young leaders that they were aiding "the positive and necessary" change in the world.

The speech came a week after publication of an interview with The Cut magazine in which she again voiced criticism of how she and Harry had been treated by the royal family, causing a stir in British newspapers.

"It is very nice to be back in the UK," Meghan said in the keynote address to the One Young World summit in Manchester, northern England, which Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, also attended.

"You are the future, but I would like to add to that, that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment."

Meghan recounted her first experience at the summit in 2014 when she was invited to be a counsellor at One Young World.

"I'm thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time," she said, drawing cheers from the audience. "To meet again here on UK soil with him by my side makes it all feel full circle."

Harry and Meghan quit royal duties more than two years ago, and only made their first public appearance in Britain since then in June as part of Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They continue, however, to attract huge media attention, not least because of the strained relationship between Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

British newspapers said there are no plans for Harry to see William during his trip, indicating that the siblings have not yet been able to patch up their differences. That is despite Harry and Meghan's staying at their former home near Windsor Castle, only a stone's throw from the cottage to which William and his family moved last month, papers said.

Harry has also been engaged in a legal spat with the British government over his security, and in July won permission to challenge a decision to deny him and his family police protection when they were in Britain, even if he paid for it himself.

Harry and Meghan have relied on a private security team since moving to California, where they live with their two young children.

After the event in Manchester, the couple are to attend an event in Germany on Tuesday to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children in London on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Muvija M; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Molly Darlington


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 8,43 M 8,43 M
Net income 2021 0,50 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart CIRCLE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Circle S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCLE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,65 €
Average target price 5,20 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Abatello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Martino Head-Administration, Procurement & General Affairs
Giorgio Finadri Independent Director
Alexio Picco Director, Director-Funding & Business Development
Nicoletta Garzoni Manager-Investor Relations & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIRCLE S.P.A.-5.93%15
FTI CONSULTING, INC.1.84%5 274
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-11.01%4 326
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-42.40%3 834
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.07%1 887
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-0.66%1 756